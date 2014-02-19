WELLINGTON Feb 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.





DOMINION POST

Insurers must expect more RBNZ scrutiny: The Reserve Bank is going to begin a risk audit of the country's insurers. Peter Brady, manager of the Reserve Bank's Insurance Oversight Policy team told insurance company directors in Auckland yesterday that it was to begin a "thematic review of risk governance".

Trade Me real estate ad deal likely as growth slows: Trade Me has hinted it may offer large real estate agents bulk discounts on property listings to defuse a row over a fee-hike that threatens to stymie its already disappointing growth.

Kirks blasts 'paralysed' council: Kirkcaldie & Stains last night criticised Wellington's "paralysed" city council as the flagship department store continues to struggle in a challenging local retail market.

Jones attacked after more Countdown claims: The boss of Countdown owner Woolworths has attacked the approach of Labour MP Shane Jones, after the supermarket faced new accusations in Parliament. Jones has been using the protection of parliamentary privilege to accuse Countdown of blackmail and extortion against its New Zealand suppliers, and yesterday gave more details of what he claims to have been told.

Fog still smothering Wellington Airport: Fog that has disrupted flights in and out of Wellington is forecast to clear this morning for one of the capital's hottest days of summer. But the fog, which rolled into Wellington at 6pm yesterday and disrupted evening flights, could return tonight, MetService meteorologist Mark Todd warned.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Commodity export boom forecast: Strong demand for New Zealand's main commodity exports - particularly from China - has prompted the Ministry for Primary Industry to revise up its revenue forecast for the sector by NZ$4.9 billion ($4.08 billion) to NZ$36.5 billion for 2013/14.

Meet the CEOs - Xero's Rod Drury: Xero chief executive Rod Drury says the software maker's booming share price is a problem, but a "quality problem" for a company to have. The NZX-listed firm's share price has jumped almost 430 per cent during the last year, and closed trading yesterday at NZ$39.70.

Old boys' ideas keep women directors away: A top New Zealand businesswoman says Kiwi women are still being "frozen out" of the boardroom. Diane Foreman said progress in getting more women on boards in New Zealand was glacial.

Festival to Brown: stay away: Embattled Auckland Mayor Len Brown has been told to stay away from a community military event this weekend for fear he will attract protesters and take the shine off the promotion.

($1 = 1.2022 New Zealand dollars)