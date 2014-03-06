WELLINGTON, March 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Warning over Warehouse credit plan: The Warehouse customers are poised to lurch NZ$200 million ($169.51 million) further into debt with the launch of the retail chain's financial arm next year. The Warehouse Group plans to lend NZ$600m by 2020 by expanding its consumer finance arm, introducing new credit cards, hire purchase plans and insurance schemes.

- - - -

Two-year wait for flood protection: At least three schools remain closed to clean up after the flooding, while 31 have contacted the Ministry of Education about flood-related damage. As hundreds clean up homes, businesses and schools, the 400 homes in the Flockton Basin are told flood protection measures will take two years, at best.

- - - -

Brownlee taken to task: Labour MPs are outraged that the Earthquake Commission accessed emails they sent on behalf of constituents so its minister could use the information to take political potshots.

- - - -

TVNZ may seek staff's political ties: TVNZ is considering forcing staff to disclose their party political links after the Shane Taurima debacle, but employment experts advise against it and Prime Minister John Key thinks the step is unnecessary.

- - - -

Police bust suspected P lab: A suspected methamphetamine lab has been found at a luxury inner city Wellington apartment building, close to the central police station.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Baby milk firms face China ban: New Zealand's booming infant formula industry fears Chinese regulatory changes could block smaller operators from doing business in the world's most lucrative and fastest-growing baby milk market.

- - - -

China overtakes UK as largest source of migrants: China has overtaken the United Kingdom for the first time to become the largest source country for total permanent migrants to New Zealand. The annual Migration Trends and Outlook report shows that Chinese nationals made up 15 per cent of the 38,961 people who were approved a resident visa in the 2012/13 year, ahead of the UK and India, both on 13 per cent.

- - - -

Govt calls for overhaul of sex education: Respectful attitudes to sex would become a core part of sex education in schools under an overhaul recommended to the Government. The revamp would aim to broaden the subject beyond a narrow focus on the physical mechanics of sex and reproduction.

- - - -

TVNZ eyes staff crackdown: TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick says employees may have to declare any links with a political party as a result of Labour hopeful Shane Taurima's actions while general manager of its Maori and Pacific unit.

- - - -

Insurers 'unlikely' to pass on savings: Easing reinsurance costs and big profits in the industry mean homeowners' premiums should come down, says Consumer NZ, but the Insurance Council says other factors mean that is unlikely.

- - - -

($1 = 1.1799 New Zealand dollars)