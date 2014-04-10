WELLINGTON, April 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Ko the pro asks taxpayer to chip in: Golfer Lydia Ko is asking for more taxpayer support since turning pro than she received when she was an amateur.

Upgraded airport seen as gateway to Aussie: The decision to proceed with a $110 million upgrade of Wellington Airport dovetails with the view of industry researcher Morningstar that Infratil is looking to Australia for growth opportunities.

Economist has doubts about soaring confidence: A recent spate of surveys shows New Zealand business confidence soaring but one leading economist says real economic activity remains to be seen.

No hope' for Abano ouster bid: Rebel Abano Healthcare shareholders Peter Hutson and James Reeves "haven't a hope in hell" of ousting chairman Trevor Janes, says influential investor Brian Gaynor.

Truckometer points to economic growth: The level of traffic on the country's roads is pointing to economic growth of about 1 per cent in the March quarter, keeping up the pace seen at the end of last year, according to a bank report.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Peters takes Greens to task: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has accused the Green Party of attempting to destabilise the Labour Party over its approach to Labour for a pre-election coalition agreement.

Universities losing race against Asia: Hundreds of millions of dollars being pumped into Asian universities are one reason Australasian institutions have dropped in international rankings, a new analysis says.

BurgerFuel takes a bigger bite: Chris Mason had only modest ambitions for BurgerFuel when he opened the company's first store on Ponsonby Rd in 1995.

Mid-sized firms roll up sleeves: Middle-sized businesses are sharing the rock-star economy's benefits, enjoying big growth and taking an increasingly rosy view of their future.