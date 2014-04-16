WELLINGTON, April 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Hot NZX debut forecast for Genesis: Fund managers believe shares in Genesis Energy could surge when it lists on the NZX this afternoon, as demand for the last of the Government's much-debated asset sales was surprisingly strong.

NZ$25m Alliance rendering plant up and running: The Alliance Group has finished commissioning its NZ$25 million ($21.50 million) rendering plant at Lorneville near Invercargill.

More feed than cows to eat it in a lush, autumn Canterbury: Exceptional autumn growing conditions in Canterbury means there is "more feed than cows to eat it at the moment", which is taking the pressure off winter grazing supplies, says a dairy livestock specialist.

Adviser steps forward in defence of Collins: A senior Beehive adviser has taken the unusual step of going public to back her minister, Judith Collins, over what took place at a dinner with Oravida executives and a senior Chinese Government official.

Poll finds stoned staff a growing concern: Getting high before work is common for a wide range of Kiwis - and employers are increasingly undertaking drug testing themselves. The Global Drug Survey 2014, conducted in partnership with Fairfax Media, found that, of the 5646 New Zealand participants, 13.7 per cent of respondents had in the past year taken drugs, including alcohol, less than two hours before starting work.

Visit provides welcome boost for tourist businesses: The royals have crossed the Ditch but those they visited in New Zealand are seeing signs of an economic legacy. Nigel Kerr, marketing manager for Queenstown's Shotover Jet, said there had been a noticeable upswing in bookings since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a spin on one of its boats on Sunday. However, some of that could be attributable to Australian school holidays.

Collins caught between ACC and hard place: Justice Minister Judith Collins was under pressure on two fronts yesterday, facing further questions over both the Oravida conflict-of-interest saga and widespread fresh privacy issues in her ACC portfolio.

Karam awarded NZ$535,000 over defamation: Joe Karam has been awarded NZ$535,000 in a defamation case against two men who launched an "all-out assault" on his reputation because of his support for David Bain.

Strong gales cut power in Auckland: Lines crews are working to restore power to more than 3700 properties as near-gale force winds buffet Auckland. The wild weather is being fuelled by ex-tropical cyclone Ita which has been pushing heavy rain across the North Island.

