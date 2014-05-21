WELLINGTON May 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Kiwis not the worst bingers: Kiwis are knocking back the alcohol equivalent of 826 bottles of beer a year each - but our binge-drinking culture may not be as bad as feared.

- - - -

Captain McCullum to front on match-fixing leak: Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum refused to make any comment about the evidence he gave ICC anti-corruption investigators when he arrived back in New Zealand this morning from the Indian Premier League.

- - - -

Price cuts tipped to hit payout: A slump in dairy prices has sparked speculation of a big drop in Fonterra's payout for next season, which could see it down by billions of dollars.

- - - -

Kiwis slack on retirement planning: New Zealanders are worried about being able to save enough for retirement but they aren't doing much about it, KiwiSaver provider Mercer has found.

- - - -

Study: 'Relatively high prices' for levels of income: New Zealanders are paying much less than Australians for goods and services, but more than the British, a new study has shown.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ cricket legends fear for game's future: Cricketing greats have voiced concern that New Zealand's co-hosting of next year's World Cup may be marred because of the International Cricket Council's inability to demonstrate leadership in the midst of match-fixing turmoil.

- - - -

Spending by tourists soars 18 per cent: Spending by tourists is up 18 per cent in the past year as the tourism industry continues its recovery from tough times.

- - - -

Ryman to spend $100m on second Melbourne village: Ryman Healthcare, which last week reported a 43 percent boost in annual profit, has secured a site for its second retirement village in Melbourne, which it expects to spend more than NZ$100 million to build.