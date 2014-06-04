WELLINGTON, June 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Housing deficit forecast despite building record: Housing will remain in short supply for another five years despite a big jump in house building, says Housing Minister Nick Smith.

Warning over fracking dangers: Oil and gas exploration could soon spread around New Zealand but the Government's top environmental watchdog says the controlling regulations are too weak.

Smelter to appeal decision: New Zealand Aluminium Smelters bosses are appealing an Employment Court's decision that they say will cost the business millions.

Air NZ joins others at Virgin table: There will be no blood spilled over the boardroom table when Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways take their seats on the Virgin Australia board on July 1.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Labour open to Internet Mana deal: Labour leader David Cunliffe confirmed he would still be open to a post-election deal with Internet Mana despite making the abolition of "coat-tailing" under MMP a priority for a Labour-led Government.

Pressure builds on dairy payout forecast: The ink is barely dry on Fonterra's milk price forecast for 2014/15 and there are already signs that it could be revised downwards after the latest GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction showed a sharp and unexpected slide in whole milk powder prices.

Fletcher system slammed as unfair: Another construction industry player has criticised Fletcher Building's dominant position in New Zealand's plasterboard market via its Winstone Wallboards.