DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Housing deficit forecast despite building record: Housing
will remain in short supply for another five years despite a big
jump in house building, says Housing Minister Nick Smith.
- - - -
Warning over fracking dangers: Oil and gas exploration could
soon spread around New Zealand but the Government's top
environmental watchdog says the controlling regulations are too
weak.
- - - -
Smelter to appeal decision: New Zealand Aluminium Smelters
bosses are appealing an Employment Court's decision
that they say will cost the business millions.
- - - -
Air NZ joins others at Virgin table: There will be no blood
spilled over the boardroom table when Air New Zealand,
Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways take their seats
on the Virgin Australia board on July 1.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Labour open to Internet Mana deal: Labour leader David
Cunliffe confirmed he would still be open to a post-election
deal with Internet Mana despite making the abolition of
"coat-tailing" under MMP a priority for a Labour-led Government.
- - - -
Pressure builds on dairy payout forecast: The ink is barely
dry on Fonterra's milk price forecast for 2014/15 and there are
already signs that it could be revised downwards after the
latest GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction showed a sharp and
unexpected slide in whole milk powder prices.
- - - -
Fletcher system slammed as unfair: Another construction
industry player has criticised Fletcher Building's
dominant position in New Zealand's plasterboard market via its
Winstone Wallboards.
- - - -