WELLINGTON Aug 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Malaysian diplomat's psych evaluation complete: A psychiatric evaluation of a Malaysian diplomat accused of sexually assaulting a Wellington woman is reportedly complete.

- - - -

Asset shopping may woo Peters to Labour: Labour is understood to be planning to set aside funds to buy mainly New Zealand assets, partly to woo Winston Peters into coalition.

- - - -

Recovery past its peak as interest rates bite: The Reserve Bank should keep official interest rates on hold for more than a year, until 2016, according to NZIER's latest quarterly predictions.

- - - -

Connor Healthcare lifts Acurity bid: A takeover bid for Wellington listed company Acurity has been increased to NZ$7.25 a share, which has won the support of the company's independent directors.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour will give policy on state asset buy-backs: Voters will know where Labour stands on buying back partially-sold power companies before the election, leader David Cunliffe says.

- - - -

Auckland Airport's land bank value soars to NZ$2.6b: Auckland International Airport's vast Mangere land bank rose in value by NZ$734 million between June 2011 and June 2014.