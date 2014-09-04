WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

National soars without Collins - poll: Two weeks out from the election National's popularity has soared after the dumping of justice minister Judith Collins, putting John Key on course for a thumping victory on the evidence of a new Stuff.co.nz/Ipsos poll.

Capital gains tax row festers: Whether a new capital gains tax for property and other investment assets is worthwhile was a point of contention between National and Labour finance spokesmen yesterday.

Fonterra wants outfall status quo: Hawera residents got their first glimpse at Fonterra's plan to renew three water intake and discharge consents this week. The dairy giant and the South Taranaki District Council, which both use the ocean outfall, began their lengthy public consultation process on Wednesday with an information and feedback evening at the town's community centre.

Quitting loophole set to go: Negligent engineers will not be able to avoid scrutiny and punishment by resigning from their professional body, under proposed law changes.

Council mulls hub for tech sector: Wellington's burgeoning tech companies could soon have a new home. The city council is looking to set up a centralised hub to act as an incubator for new businesses, where they can hire space in a collaborative building.

Political dirt doesn't stick to Nats in new Herald-Digipoll: National's polling has barely flickered in the three weeks since the Dirty Politics book was launched and the party could still govern alone on 50.1 per cent in the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey.

Slater wants court to stem hacker's flow: Cameron Slater says further exposure of hacked information would inflict a huge personal toll. Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater is going to the High Court to try to stop media publishing information taken by the hacker known as Rawshark.

APN eyeing 60% selloff of NZ assets: APN News and Media, publisher of the Herald, said it could potentially sell 60 per cent of its New Zealand operation, with a current book value of A$308 million ($288.01 million), according to offer documents for a note issue.

Lawyers query plan by Chorus: Chorus' proposed changes to wholesale broadband services are likely to breach "good faith" terms set by the Commerce Commission, according to a legal opinion obtained by the regulator. The commission this year said it was investigating a Telecom complaint that Chorus' proposed changes could breach the Telecommunications Act.

Health insurance battle heats up: The battle for the health and medical insurance market is heating up, as newcomer nib New Zealand takes on the established Southern Cross Medical Care Society. Nib, the country's second-largest health insurer, today introduced a new scheme to cover health and medical expenses for people working overseas.

