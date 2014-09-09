WELLINGTON, Sept 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Peters lays down his rules for coalition: Winston Peters is starting to lay down the ground rules for coalition negotiations, dismissing National's plans for tax cuts and signalling Labour must be prepared to modify a key tax policy.

Jetstar announces new Tasman routes: Jetstar has flown in with two new trans-Tasman routes to take off this year, including its first international service from Wellington.

Zheng buy helps slash Kirks' debt: The NZ$45.85 million sale of Wellington department store Kirkcaldie & Stains' Harbour City Centre to property investor Charlie Zheng will ring the company's tills to the tune of NZ$21.65m.

KiwiSaver fees on the rise: Improved disclosure requirements for KiwiSaver have not translated to lower fees, according to a new survey by financial product rating company Canstar.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Dotcom doubts big reveal will hurt Key: The relationship between the Government and "the sordid workings of Hollywood" will form a key part of Kim Dotcom's highly anticipated announcement on Monday - billed as the Moment of Truth.

PM now says tax cuts up to NZ$1500: Under fire for not giving voters details of his promised tax cuts, Prime Minister John Key was out on the campaign trail yesterday saying they could be worth as much as NZ$1500 a year per household.

Video games industry boosts revenue to NZ$80m: New Zealand's video game developers are enjoying solid revenue growth, but there is concern in the industry about a slowdown in the creation of new start-ups and globally successful development studios.

Dollar tipped to fall: Imports are going to be more expensive by this time next year if ASB Bank's latest currency survey is anything to go by.

Keep interest rate steady: experts: NZIER's monetary policy shadow board recommends the Reserve Bank keep the official cash rate on hold at 3.5 per cent tomorrow but sees the risks surrounding that as equally balanced.