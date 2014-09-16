WELLINGTON, Sept 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ spied on allies, Greenwald claims: Further bombshell revelations from the Snowden files will reveal New Zealand spied on allies and its Pacific neighbours - and could throw its bid for a UN Security Council seat into chaos. Journalist Glenn Greenwald has confirmed he is planning to report more ''significant'' details about the surveillance activities of the Government Communications Security Bureau.

- - - -

Kathmandu base already on property market: Kathmandu's new national head offices are for sale even before they are built. Developer Kew Innovation is building new offices for the outdoor gear retailer in central Christchurch's Innovation Precinct.

- - - -

Flock Hill farm sold to US company: A last-ditch bid to prevent an American company gaining full control of a prominent Canterbury high country station has been rejected by the Overseas Investment Office (OIO). Coast Range NZ was granted OIO approval in 2010 to take a 100 per cent stake in the 14,500-hectare Flock Hill Station near Arthur's Pass.

- - - -

A mining company granted permission to carry out bulk ore sampling in the Karangahake Gorge is assuring adversaries the environmental impact will be "very little, if any". The Department of Conservation has granted consent to New Talisman Gold Mines Ltd to undertake exploratory underground drilling and blasting for bulk sampling in the conservation-rich area, which permits extraction of up to 600 tonnes of ore per month.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

New Zealand has spied on friends for US, journalist says: New Zealand has sent spies into friendly countries to electronically snoop for the United States, an award-winning journalist claims. The allegation will be canvassed in a story from Pulitzer Prize-winner Glenn Greenwald, and seems highly likely to include claims about electronic spying operations inside China.

- - - -

Key hits back at spy-law claim: John Key has struck directly at a specific detail in the spying claims, saying new laws passed last year had nothing to do with the alleged mass surveillance project. The claim is a direct contradiction of one of the key pieces of evidence journalist Glenn Greenwald used to assert his claim of mass surveillance.

- - - -

Danone: We're still hurting after big recall: Danone Nutricia, one of the infant formula companies caught in the Fonterra whey protein contamination scare, says it is still feeling the effects of the incident one year on.

- - - -

All Blacks play retirement game: Dan Carter, Richie McCaw and Kieran Reid could benefit from a proposed mega-merger of 19 privately-owned New Zealand retirement villages into a single, publicly-listed company. The three All Blacks, as well as former players Leon Macdonald, Aaron Mauger and Andrew Ellis, all own individual stakes of less than 5 per cent in Christchurch's Park Lane Retirement Village, according to Companies Office records.