DOMINION POST
Reprisal threat won't sway PM on terror: The threat of
terrorist reprisal won't sway New Zealand's decision on whether
to join the US-led response to Islamic State militants in Iraq.
Priorities for third term revealed: With his third-term
Cabinet sworn in, Prime Minister John Key is gearing up for a
push on housing, education and employment laws.
Bridgecorp receivers pursue Lloyd's for NZ$20m: The
receivers of failed finance company Bridgecorp have taken a
NZ$20 million claim against Lloyd's of London to the
Court of Appeal.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
English's $500k 'illegal house' claim draws fire: Finance
Minister Bill English's suggestion that councils are increasing
poverty though poor planning rules which drive housing costs
higher has been labelled simplistic and deceptive by
anti-poverty campaigners and town planners.
Southerners snapping up North farms: Farmers from southern
provinces are moving to Northland to take advantage of the
comparatively cheap dairy farms on offer there, according to
real estate agency Bayleys.
Tru-Test in $10m share buyback: Agri-tech company Tru-Test
Corporation has completed a $10 million share buyback while the
stake of major shareholder KTT has been boosted from 21.7 per
cent to 39.6 per cent.
Ngai Tahu Holdings set to grow: Ngai Tahu Holdings is
looking for large investment opportunities around the country to
broaden its business after making a record profit.
