WELLINGTON Oct 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Reprisal threat won't sway PM on terror: The threat of terrorist reprisal won't sway New Zealand's decision on whether to join the US-led response to Islamic State militants in Iraq.

Priorities for third term revealed: With his third-term Cabinet sworn in, Prime Minister John Key is gearing up for a push on housing, education and employment laws.

Bridgecorp receivers pursue Lloyd's for NZ$20m: The receivers of failed finance company Bridgecorp have taken a NZ$20 million claim against Lloyd's of London to the Court of Appeal.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

English's $500k 'illegal house' claim draws fire: Finance Minister Bill English's suggestion that councils are increasing poverty though poor planning rules which drive housing costs higher has been labelled simplistic and deceptive by anti-poverty campaigners and town planners.

Southerners snapping up North farms: Farmers from southern provinces are moving to Northland to take advantage of the comparatively cheap dairy farms on offer there, according to real estate agency Bayleys.

Tru-Test in $10m share buyback: Agri-tech company Tru-Test Corporation has completed a $10 million share buyback while the stake of major shareholder KTT has been boosted from 21.7 per cent to 39.6 per cent.

Ngai Tahu Holdings set to grow: Ngai Tahu Holdings is looking for large investment opportunities around the country to broaden its business after making a record profit.