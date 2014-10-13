WELLINGTON Oct 14 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Terrorist attack 'possible, not expected': Prime Minister
John Key is upping the ante on New Zealand's terror threat -
hinting at a domestic beheading attack but stopping short of
confirming the risk.
Milk season starts strongly: New Zealand dairy farmers are
going all out to produce milk, despite the lower prices they
will receive. By September 30, milk collection was 4.5 per cent
ahead of last season, according to the latest Fonterra Global
Dairy Update.
Blow for Grant Robertson's hopes: David Cunliffe has finally
relinquished his childhood dream of becoming prime minister -
forced out of the Labour leadership race in a victory for the
notorious Anyone But Cunliffe faction.
Seymour to escape questions in House: ACT leader David
Seymour has been sworn in as New Zealand's first parliamentary
under-secretary since 2005, with Prime Minister John Key
signalling a ministerial post lies ahead.
Sky moves the goalposts in New Zealand: Sky Television
says it will pursue domestic sport content more
aggressively as the broadcasting giant adapts to New Zealand's
rapidly-changing market.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ faces claims of spying on friends: New documents released
by NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden suggest New Zealand's
embassies have been involved in spying on friendly nations on
behalf of the United States, just as this country is seeking all
the support it can get to win a seat on the United Nations
Security Council.
Auckland bucks house price trend: The pace of property price
increases has eased nationwide, with an expert citing the effect
of Reserve Bank lending restrictions and higher interest rates.
But Auckland prices are not dropping at the same rate, with a
shortage of housing stock and immigration pressures keeping
prices in our biggest city more buoyant.
Quickfire overhaul of terror laws to boost SIS surveillance
powers: The Security Intelligence Service, the country's
domestic spying agency, looks set to gain greater surveillance
powers in a quickfire overhaul of terrorism laws despite Prime
Minister John Key's acknowledgement of a "low" risk to this
country.
David Shearer: Cunliffe should quit politics: Labour MP
David Shearer has ruled out trying to get his old job back but
has sent a blunt message to David Cunliffe to get out of
Parliament altogether, saying as long as he was there he would
be a lightning rod for speculation over the leadership.
