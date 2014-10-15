WELLINGTON Oct 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stay on case against Fonterra seen as unfair: French dairy giant Danone may have to wait until 2018 to take its NZ$545 million ($433.55 million) claim against the Fonterra Group to trial, unless a "positively unfair" stay on proceedings is lifted.

Lid lifted on SCF evidence: The former chief financial officer of South Canterbury Finance sought immunity from prosecution from the solicitor-general before giving evidence in New Zealand's biggest fraud trial. In his judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Paul Heath lifted the suppression around the circumstances in which Graeme Robert Brown, 46, gave evidence.

Public misled on US talks: Goff: Prime Minister John Key appears to have been misinformed by the Defence Force about the nature of a Washington meeting of the United States-led coalition to defeat Islamic State. However, Labour's Phil Goff says Mr Key himself was misleading the public by insisting that New Zealand Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant General Tim Keating was attending a "regular" meeting of defence chiefs - where Islamic State was the only item on the agenda.

UN campaign of huge benefit to NZ - McCully: Foreign Minister Murray McCully says whether or not New Zealand wins a seat on the United Nations Security Council tomorrow morning, the campaign has been of huge benefit to New Zealand.

Growth sparks Auckland job surge: Auckland's job numbers are growing, with 21,000 added in the past year. The latest Auckland Economic Quarterly for the three months to June showed Auckland had 749,000 people employed, up on the 728,000 employed at the same time last year.

NZ Super Fund - loving the fear factor : Financial markets have been gripped by investor fear in recent days but the boss of the $26 billion New Zealand Superannuation Fund reckons volatility is as much an opportunity as a risk.

Grant Robertson trims down ahead of Labour leadership race: Labour leader candidate Grant Robertson has been accused of being too beltway so he has trimmed the size of his belt, losing 20kg over the past 10 months.

