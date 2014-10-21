WELLINGTON Oct 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Fletcher Building feels pressure: The outlook is good for Fletcher Building but a return to the company's golden days is unlikely, according to the company's departing chairman.

- - - -

PGW confident of dairy price rebound: PGG Wrightson wants a bigger share of dairying, just as the industry faces a slumping payout forecast.

- - - -

Warehouse plans ambitious profit: The Warehouse Group has unveiled ambitious goals to drive its newly expanded portfolio of companies to rival the profits of its core red shed stores.

- - - -

TV show aiming to revive tourism from China: More visitors are arriving from Australia and the United States, but numbers from China have dropped off, with the high New Zealand dollar taking the gloss off overall growth recently.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Like a cult and too red - Parker on Labour: Labour leadership contender David Parker says Labour borders on feeling like "a cult" and must look at its branding - including its symbolic red party colour.

- - - -

Fund managers wary of Orion price: The ink is barely dry on the announcement of Orion Health's up to NZ$150 million sharemarket listing and fund managers are already talking down the offer's price - even though it is yet to be revealed.

- - - -

Govt plans Aussie job fairs as more Kiwis fly home: The Government plans to arrange job fairs for New Zealand employers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to recruit skilled expatriate New Zealanders to return home and work in areas where there are shortages.

- - - -

South Korea-NZ free trade deal tipped to be imminent: A long-awaited free trade agreement between New Zealand and South Korea appears close to being inked following talks in Seoul last week.