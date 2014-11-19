WELLINGTON Nov 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Moa's sales rising: Moa Group has made a further NZ$3 million loss, but a sharp rise in revenue and sales has given the company a market-leading position in New Zealand.

Chinese president to unveil Auckland hotel plans: Chinese president Xi Jinping is expected to preside over the unveiling of plans for a $200 million luxury hotel when he visits Auckland this Friday.

Argosy to sell NZ$70m of properties: Listed property company Argosy Property says it will put NZ$70 million worth of non-core properties on the market as it seeks to make the most of the buoyant commercial property scene.

Seabed phosphate mining has 'limited risks': Chatham Rock Phosphate said it has presented a strong case for a marine consent to vacuum phosphate nodules from the Chatham Rise seabed.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Spark to Netflix: Bring it on: Lightbox, the internet-based television service launched by Spark this year, has welcomed the competition from United States online streaming giant Netflix, which aims to start up in New Zealand in March.

China's President in NZ: What John Key wants: Both Prime Minister John Key and Opposition leader Andrew Little want to press visiting President Xi Jinping for Chinese investment that benefits New Zealand.

Dairy in the doldrums: Dairy farmers should be able to weather a low payout for the current season, thanks to last year's record milk price, but two poor seasons in a row would put the sector under financial stress, economists said.