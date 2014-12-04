WELLINGTON Dec 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Super-city: Capital conundrum: Wellington is heading for an Auckland-style super-city, unless voters say otherwise. The Local Government Commission published its draft recommendation yesterday, calling for the region's nine councils to unite into a single body, to be called the Greater Wellington Council.

Ex-Fonterra boss calls for meat co-op: Former Fonterra chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden has called for the two largest meat companies to join forces behind a single united co-operative.

Workplaces face huge bills for injuries: Businesses and individuals are being warned that under new legislation they can now face hundreds of thousands of dollars of reparations to victims of crimes.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Winston Peters: NZ troops kitted-out for Iraq mission: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters claims "large-scale" military preparations are under way at New Zealand bases in anticipation of a deployment to Iraq.

Can Pumpkin Patch recover?: The woes of one-time market star Pumpkin Patch continue with one accounting professor saying the struggling retailer may now be worth more to shareholders broken up than as a trading whole.

Oceania Healthcare IPO on track: Oceania Healthcare is on track for an initial public offering in early 2015, but the Macquarie Group-managed aged-care operator's chief executive, Earl Gasparich, says he's also in talks with private investors and funds.

Blue Sky to buy Clover: Blue Sky Meats, whose shares trade on the Unlisted platform, has agreed to acquire Gore-based Clover Export, adding processing capacity in beef and venison to the range of services it can offer to sheep and bobby calf customers, while attracting new suppliers.