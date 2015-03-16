WELLINGTON, March 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Unscrupulous loan sharks about to feel bite: The Government is about clamp down on unscrupulous loan sharks. The Responsible Lending Code expected to be released on Tuesday is set to impose an obligation on lenders to ensure borrowers can repay their loans without suffering hardship.

- - - -

India chases Kiwi expertise: Canterbury firms like HamiltonJet could make further trade inroads into India as the subcontinent reaches out for manufacturing and agribusiness expertise.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Sikhs take kirpan complaint to rights commission: The Human Rights Commission has received a complaint of alleged unlawful discrimination on the grounds of religion on the wearing of kirpan at New Zealand Cricket World Cup venues.

- - - -

Drinkers' tastes moving to craft beers, says Moa chief executive: Craft beer sales are continuing to rise despite falling volumes in the wider sector, says Moa chief executive Geoff Ross.

- - - -

Agriculture: Meat industry report backs co-op model: A report into New Zealand's meat industry has come out heavily in favour of a single co-operative business model similar to Fonterra's to deal with decades-old issues of overcapacity and too much competition for stock.

- - - -

Property developer Mansons unveils NZ$220m of new Auckland buildings: New Zealand's biggest private property developer, Mansons TCLM, is planning three big new Auckland office blocks worth NZ$220 million.