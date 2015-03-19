WELLINGTON, March 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Milk prices: All eyes on China: Rabobank's chief rural economist is cautiously optimistic international milk prices will improve.

Kiwi shoe firm sold for $207m on trans-Tasman footprint: A Kiwi shoe company with a foot on both sides of the Tasman has been bought by the owner of The Athlete's Foot for up to A$200 million (NZ$207.2m).

Staring down the barrel of another petrol price cut: Drivers should expect to see petrol prices drop up to 4 cents a litre "very soon" according to the Automobile Association, after refined product prices fell and the New Zealand dollar rose.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ$400 million SkyCity convention centre under threat: The NZ$400 million deal for SkyCity to build a national convention centre in Auckland could be under threat.

AMP adds Salt to funds mix: Auckland-based Salt Funds Management has been appointed as the external manager of AMP Capital's NZ$690 million active New Zealand equities portfolios.

Vietnam trade deals beefed up: New Zealand and Vietnam aim to double trade to around NZ$2.2 billion by 2020. The target announced yesterday was part of an accord between the two countries in which Prime Minister John Key and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Tan Dung, signed agreements on food safety and air services. The latter gives New Zealanders more access to flights when travelling to Vietnam.