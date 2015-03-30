WELLINGTON, March 31 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Nats will look to grab seat back off Peters: National is not giving up on wresting Northland back off Winston Peters after its demoralising by-election defeat.

Government to start again on RMA changes: The Government is "ripping up" proposed changes to key sections of environmental planning law after the Northland by-election robbed it of a majority on the issue.

'PAYE' plan for company tax: The way businesses, investors and the self-employed pay tax could change dramatically after the Inland Revenue Department completes a $1 billion-plus overhaul of the tax system.

Air New Zealand ends Christchurch Tokyo flights: Air New Zealand is pulling its last remaining long haul flights from Christchurch, cancelling direct seasonal flights to Tokyo.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM 'acting like a spoilt brat' over RMA reform: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says Prime Minister John Key is "acting like a spoilt brat" by saying he doubted Mr Peters would work constructively with National.

Ten new air service deals to strengthen NZ's global links: New Zealand has secured 10 new air service deals allowing links with countries ranging from Bahrain in the Middle East to Curacao in the Caribbean.

No pressure to leave: Warehouse boss Mark Powell: The Warehouse Group boss Mark Powell is to leave after a four-year stint in which he oversaw a major strategic shift, including numerous acquisitions and a nationwide revamp of the retailer's Red Sheds stores.

Silver Fern boss urges meat companies to pull together: Rationalisation of the New Zealand meat industry could take place through collaboration in processing and freight, rather than through mergers and acquisitions, says Silver Fern Farms chairman Rob Hewett.