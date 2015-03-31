WELLINGTON, April 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Kirkcaldie & Stains appoints Philip Shewell as acting CEO: Listed Wellington department store, Kirkcaldie & Stains has appointed Philip Shewell as acting chief executive, who returns to the post he last held in 2001.

Housing leg-up worth $20,000: Couples struggling to buy their first home are in line for a $20,000 boost as the Government's new HomeStart policy and a raft of other changes come into force today, but critics fear the law change will "do more harm than good" to an overvalued housing market.

Auckland and Canterbury drive record house asking prices: The average asking price for homes in March reached a record high for the third consecutive month, according to a real estate website.

Farmers shut Fonterra gate: Waikato farmers are putting Fonterra on notice and eyeing up a move to its competitors after its latest disastrous pay announcement.

Tax changes broadly right, says BusinessNZ; A proposed massive overhaul of the tax system is a "big deal" for businesses and the Government has got it broadly right, BusinessNZ chief executive Phil O'Reilly says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Aucklanders spend 12 working days stuck in traffic: Aucklanders are spending the equivalent of almost 12 working days sitting in traffic each year, and the gridlock only appears to be getting worse.

Kiwi flirts with parity to Aussie dollar: The New Zealand dollar continues its almost daily flirtation with Aussie dollar parity, reaching another record high on the cross rate as expectations began to mount that the Reserve Bank of Australia would soon cut its official interest rate for the second time this year.

Ice gas could be huge for NZ - Shell boss: New Zealand's next energy game changer could be the "super resource" of gas hydrates, says Shell New Zealand chairman Rob Jager.

First-home buyers spend nearly half pay on mortgage: Mortgage payments for Auckland's most affordable homes are costing first-time buyers nearly half their take-home pay each week, a new report shows.

Meat firm Anzco Foods' profit falls by half to $6m: Anzco Foods, New Zealand's third-largest meat company, said profit halved in 2014, a year in which it bought out shareholder Itoham Foods' half stake in the nation's only large-scale cattle feedlot.