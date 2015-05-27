WELLINGTON May 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Accusations fly over Government's Saudi farm deal: Opposition MPs are labelling a $4 million payment to a Saudi businessman a "bribe" after the Government confirmed the payment followed fears of a $30 million lawsuit.

Sir Ralph Norris will not seek re-election to Fonterra board: Business heavyweight Sir Ralph Norris is stepping down from the board of dairy giant Fonterra, attributing his decision to "other commitments".

Summerset continues South Island expansion: Aged-care operator Summerset Group Holdings will consider retirement villages for Christchurch satellite towns and regional South Island centres in coming years.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Greens' co-leadership race: Sensible or flash - the Green choice: The Green Party's choice of a new co-leader on Saturday will come down to two contenders - a sensible, safe pair of hands or a riskier, flashier newcomer who has the potential to lift the party's vote.

Mainfreight cracks $2 billion: Mainfreight's multinational competitors, including European giants DHL and Kuehne + Nagel, are increasingly giving up market share to the New Zealand firm as its global clout increases, says managing director Don Braid.

Government comes out on top over SkyCity deal: A new report into the International Convention Centre deal says the government has come out on top over SkyCity in the protracted wrangling over the project.

NZIER predicts official cash rate to hold: The Reserve Bank will disappoint the financial markets and leave the official cash rate on hold for another two years, for fear of fuelling the fire raging in Auckland's housing market, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research says.