WELLINGTON, June 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cold winter for lamb prices: Winter lamb contract prices look unlikely to lift the spirits of farmers disappointed by a season that failed to fire, but sector sentiment about longer term lamb market prospects remains relentlessly positive.

- - - -

A retail man through and through for Smiths City's top job: Smith City Group's new chief executive Roy Campbell is downplaying any prospect of change at Smiths City Group under his leadership.

- - - -

Wellington app business showcased in the United States: A Wellington entrepreneur is showcasing her smartphone app creation business to the world, moving into a second international market in less than a year.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Boat people ask for asylum: The asylum-seekers who were shipwrecked after attempting to reach New Zealand have apparently called on the Government to help.

- - - -

Lochinver purchase stalls: The Chinese bidders for Lochinver station are up against the wire with no signal yet from Cabinet ministers Paula Bennett and Louise Upston that their application will be approved by the time of a rapidly approaching funding deadline.

- - - -

Chance of rate cut growing: Financial markets see it as a line-ball call whether Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler cuts the official cash rate from 3.5 to 3.25 per cent on Thursday.