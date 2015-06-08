WELLINGTON, June 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Corporate welfare costs every New Zealand household $752 - report: Government spending on "corporate welfare" jumped by more than $150 million in the latest Budget, a new report claims.

Wellington super-city tipped for scrap heap: Plans to create a super-city for Wellington and Wairarapa are tipped for the scrapheap - at least for now.

Wellington overrun with taxis, yet fares remain high: An oversupply of taxis in Wellington is causing drivers to break the law to get fares, and leading to daily bust-ups with parking wardens.

Low volume vintage produces quality wine: Premium Marlborough wines will be in short supply this year after grape harvest tonnage is down by more than a quarter on the previous year's record harvest, wine industry figures show.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Govt moves to end land row: The Government is seeking a "workable solution" with Ngati Whatua over plans to develop huge tracts of land in Auckland, after two more iwi spoke out against the Crown's treatment of the Auckland tribe.

Lack of buyer labelled a bad sign: Pumpkin Patch's failure to find a buyer or white knight investor is a bad sign for the struggling children's clothing business, says an analyst.

Law firm says watchdog showing it means business: The Financial Markets Authority lifted its enforcement action in May, showing it is "increasingly prepared to flex its regulatory muscles", according to one of the country's biggest law firms.

US firm wins contract in NZ$1b IRD project: The Inland Revenue Department has selected Fast Enterprises as the preferred software supplier for its NZ$1 billion-plus business transformation which will replace its ageing information technology system as part of an overhaul of the agency's operations.