WELLINGTON, July 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Immigration policy changes will benefit Wellington: New immigration policy changes will benefit Wellington, say business leaders in the city. The Government announced on Sunday it was putting extra incentives in in place for migrants to settle outside Auckland.

Ron Brierley makes another move on Kirkcaldie & Stains: Experienced corporate investor Sir Ron Brierley has upped his stake in Wellington department store Kirkcaldie & Stains , raising more questions than answers.

John Key says a tax on foreign ownership would be 'better than a ban': Foreign owners could face ongoing taxes on assets if the Government believes overseas investment is a problem, John Key has signalled.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Investors head first-home buyers: New Zealand banks approved three times as many mortgages for investors as they did for first home-buyers over the past year, Reserve Bank figures show.

Refilling Fonterra's tanks: As Fonterra's NZX-listed units languish near an all-time low, analysts say the market will remain cool on the dairy giant until it begins delivering evidence of operational improvements and better financial results.

Realty bosses back foreign buyer register: Two real estate bosses have now backed a foreign buyers' register. Barfoot & Thompson chief Peter Thompson yesterday said the register made sense.

Mortgage rates hit 60-year low: Mortgage rates have hit a 60-year low as banks vie to undercut each other.