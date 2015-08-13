WELLINGTON Aug 14 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
'Zero hours' compensation rules set out in new workplace
law: The Government has unveiled proposed law change to protect
vulnerable workers but as expected stopped short of an out-right
ban on zero hours contracts.
- - - -
Would-be Kiwi jihadists talk about bringing IS brutality
here - SIS boss: The Security Intelligence Service (SIS) is
monitoring would-be Kiwi "jihadists" who openly talk about
emulating barbaric Islamic State acts on New Zealand soil.
- - - -
NZ Super Fund invests in US smart glass company: The New
Zealand Superannuation Fund has taken a US$75 million (NZ$113m)
stake in high-tech US company View, which makes dynamic-tinting
glass.
- - - -
Dairy farming governance still weak: Dairy farmers are being
told there is no better time to sharpen the governance of their
farm businesses than during this run of low milk prices.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Sign-up to Chinese infrastructure bank did not defy the US -
officials: New Zealand told a wary United States of its
involvement in a new Chinese infrastructure bank from the start
and those conversations were never tense, officials say.
- - - -
Fonterra cuts dairy auction volume: Fonterra says it is
significantly reducing the amount of product it puts up for sale
on the GlobalDairyTrade auction platform over the next 12
months.
- - - -
Craft brewers on export drive: More than a third of New
Zealand's craft beer brewers are exporting and another third say
they plan to expand into global markets within two years, an ANZ
Bank industry survey shows.
- - - -
English upbeat despite dairy woes: Finance Minister Bill
English remains confident about the prospects for economic
growth, despite recent dairy woes.
- - - -
FMA tells funds to mind trades: The Financial Markets
Authority is hammering home the message that it means business
on issues such as market manipulation and insider trading.
- - - -