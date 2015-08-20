WELLINGTON Aug 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Culling of dairy cattle increases as farmers look to maximise milk profit in hard season: Cash-strapped dairy farmers are slaughtering thousands more cattle than usual in response to slumping milk prices.

Less aggressive stance gets credit for Jetstar NZ profit: A less aggressive approach to gaining market share may have helped Jetstar New Zealand to its first profit. Qantas Airways said on Thursday that the New Zealand unit of Jetstar was in the black for the first time.

Government deems mini-golf and worm farming more risky than cattle farming: New health and safety classifications are being mocked, with worm farms and mini golf courses being defined as "high risk" while dairy and cattle farms not.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Float still on cards for NZME: An initial public offer and float of NZME - publisher of the New Zealand Herald - is still a possibility, says the company's owner, Sydney-based APN News & Media.

Port feels commodity chill: Port of Tauranga felt the chill wind of a commodities downturn in its result for the year to June 30, posting a modest 1 per cent improvement in net profit to NZ$79.1 million ($52.38 million).

Worm farming classified as 'high risk' in Health and Safety Reform Bill: The Health and Safety Reform Bill, will classify worm farming and cat breeding as high risk, ahead of sheep, beef and dairy farming.

($1 = 1.5101 New Zealand dollars)