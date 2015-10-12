SYDNEY Oct 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Homes being passed in at auction: Numbers of properties failing to attract auction bids is on the rise as Auckland's market slows.

Small aftershocks continue overnight after 5.8 earthquake hits lower North Island: The North Island's been shaken all night long after Pongaroa's 5.8 quake - and GeoNet warns aftershocks could follow for weeks, some as large as magnitude 5. GeoNet reported the 9.05 pm quake was of severe intensity.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Silver Fern board won't be moved: Silver Fern Farms chairman Rob Hewett said the board remained convinced that a joint venture proposal from Shanghai Maling Aquarius was the best choice facing the company and that an offer to underwrite a recapitalisation of the meat processing giant lacked clarity.

Concerns Auckland Council to sell of public land: There are concerns Auckland Council could sell off important public land. The council's continuing to dispose of surplus land to increase land supply and raise cash.