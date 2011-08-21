WELLINGTON Aug 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

SAS haka for slain comrade: The New Zealand SAS are taking lead combat roles in Kabul and will probably find themselves in more firefights similar to that in which a Kiwi soldier was killed.

More pain in the polls for Labour: Labour's worries have continued, with two new opinion polls showing the party has not managed to narrow National's massive lead.

Kiwi's flight weighs on wine: The wine industry is no longer in surplus thanks to growing exports, but the turnaround is being kneecapped by currency swings, New Zealand Winegrowers says.

Home-buying conditions best in eight years - report: Home affordability continues to improve, with the best buying conditions in eight years, according to mortgage brokerage Roost. Roost's monthly home loan affordability report said a fall in house prices and the prospect that interest rates would stay low for longer took affordability to levels not seen since September 2003, just before house prices surged.

Sky TV ponders alternatives: Sky Television is weighing up whether to launch a new low-cost, pay-television service, dubbed Sky Lite, or add up to an additional 24 channels to its existing satellite service using radio spectrum freed up from the closure of analogue television broadcasts.

Expert slams Auckland car bias: Auckland has been lambasted by an Australian transport expert as one of the world's most "car-biased" cities.

Brash presses Nats for big education shake-up: Act is challenging National to allow successful schools to expand, allowing Auckland Grammar, for example, to set up a campus in Mangere or Porirua in the way that Massey University has expanded to Auckland and Wellington.

Greens' clean-up policy includes $500m plan for water charges: The Green Party wants to raise millions of dollars a year by charging for irrigation water. The proposal is part of their plan to clean up the country's waterways.

$5.9m R&D grant for foreign firm: A Government agency is defending its decision to award a $5.9 million research and development grant to NextWindow, a Canadian-owned company that has its headquarters in New Zealand but manufactures in Asia.

Aquaculture gets lift from law change: Legislation aimed at boosting aquaculture will see the industry put the doldrums of a lost decade behind it, says Aquaculture New Zealand chief executive Mike Burrell.

Global meat prices expected to stay strong, says Alliance: Alliance Group expects world meat markets to remain strong next year, with lamb prices expected to stay at "$100 plus".

