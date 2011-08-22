WELLINGTON Aug 23 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Killed SAS soldier had 'absolute faith': It was a tough
choice for a wife with a young family: to let her husband go
back to the life he loved in the SAS, or keep him at home with
their son and daughter.
- - - -
Expressway protesters to target Key: Kapiti expressway
opponents are expected to protest when Prime Minister John Key
visits with Associate Transport Minister Nathan Guy today.
- - - -
Labour to stick with Goff despite poor poll results:
Long-time Labour Party insiders say it would be madness to roll
Phil Goff as leader with fewer than 100 days to go until the
election. Two polls at the weekend showed Labour remains on
track for defeat on November 26 and a 3News poll last night
showed one in three Labour voters think Mr Goff is the problem.
- - - -
Contact warns of power price rises: Contact Energy
says electricity retailers are being lured into a "false sense
of security" by several years of low wholesale prices, and
tariffs will have to rise to ensure security of supply.
- - - -
Milk premium runs dry for organic dairy farms: Organic dairy
product prices have proved too rich for overseas consumers,
forcing Fonterra to downsize its organic milk-processing
operation and leaving about 50 North Island farmers with no
market.
- - - -
Vodafone will buy capacity on new cable: Vodafone has agreed
to spend at least NZ$40 million over 10 years from 2014 buying
capacity on Pacific Fibre's planned US$400 million ($487m)
international submarine communications cable.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Ban sunbeds - cancer victim's heartfelt plea: A woman who
blames her skin cancer on being burned by a sunbed wants the
Government to ban or at least regulate the beauty therapy.
- - - -
RWC: Rich and famous splashing out: Prince William and
Prince Harry won't be here, but we might get the newly married
Albert II, Prince of Monaco, at the Rugby World Cup.
- - - -
RWC: Shipping movements pay no heed to who's partying where:
Huge cargo ships will be unloading cars next to Party Central on
key Rugby World Cup dates, dwarfing the $10 million Cloud built
to house thousands of rugby fans.
- - - -
Nuplex looks to Russia and India to speed growth: Nuplex
Industries is considering setting up manufacturing
sites in India and Russia as the specialty chemicals maker
pursues growth in emerging markets.
- - - -
(Gyles Beckford)