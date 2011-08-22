WELLINGTON Aug 23 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Killed SAS soldier had 'absolute faith': It was a tough choice for a wife with a young family: to let her husband go back to the life he loved in the SAS, or keep him at home with their son and daughter.

Expressway protesters to target Key: Kapiti expressway opponents are expected to protest when Prime Minister John Key visits with Associate Transport Minister Nathan Guy today.

Labour to stick with Goff despite poor poll results: Long-time Labour Party insiders say it would be madness to roll Phil Goff as leader with fewer than 100 days to go until the election. Two polls at the weekend showed Labour remains on track for defeat on November 26 and a 3News poll last night showed one in three Labour voters think Mr Goff is the problem.

Contact warns of power price rises: Contact Energy says electricity retailers are being lured into a "false sense of security" by several years of low wholesale prices, and tariffs will have to rise to ensure security of supply.

Milk premium runs dry for organic dairy farms: Organic dairy product prices have proved too rich for overseas consumers, forcing Fonterra to downsize its organic milk-processing operation and leaving about 50 North Island farmers with no market.

Vodafone will buy capacity on new cable: Vodafone has agreed to spend at least NZ$40 million over 10 years from 2014 buying capacity on Pacific Fibre's planned US$400 million ($487m) international submarine communications cable.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Ban sunbeds - cancer victim's heartfelt plea: A woman who blames her skin cancer on being burned by a sunbed wants the Government to ban or at least regulate the beauty therapy.

RWC: Rich and famous splashing out: Prince William and Prince Harry won't be here, but we might get the newly married Albert II, Prince of Monaco, at the Rugby World Cup.

RWC: Shipping movements pay no heed to who's partying where: Huge cargo ships will be unloading cars next to Party Central on key Rugby World Cup dates, dwarfing the $10 million Cloud built to house thousands of rugby fans.

Nuplex looks to Russia and India to speed growth: Nuplex Industries is considering setting up manufacturing sites in India and Russia as the specialty chemicals maker pursues growth in emerging markets.

