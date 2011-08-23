WELLINGTON Aug 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Asset sales may prop up cost of expressway: Asset sales could help fund the Kapiti expressway, Prime Minister John Key says.

Kiwis slam NZ's clean, green image: Only two per cent of Kiwis think New Zealand completely lives up to its 100 per cent Pure branding, but the majority think we are mostly there.

Meridian has $90m 'tidy-up': State-owned Meridian Energy has taken a $90 million writedown on some of its niche businesses as part of a "tidy-up" as it prepares for life as a private company. The National Government has said if it wins the November election it may sell up to 50 per cent of several large state-owned companies.

Metlifecare ready for 'boomer migration': Metlifecare is in a strong position to take advantage of the looming baby-boomer migration into retirement villages after two years of paying down debt, managing director Alan Edwards says.

Kiwifruit growers 'prepare for worst': With around six orchards a day in New Zealand's kiwifruit capital now being diagnosed with the most virulent form of Psa disease, next year's crop is in peril, says the $1.5 billion export industry.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Residents 'terrified' by bid for giant goldmine under Waihi: A bid to build a huge new underground goldmine beneath Waihi has sent shockwaves through the Hauraki township and could spark fresh protest action.

Nervous Americans pull plug on waka ride for World Cup welcome: They may have the courage to face the world's rugby giants but World Cup minnows the USA Eagles are too nervous to take a waka (canoe) trip across the Whanganui River.

NZ may take refugees destined for Malaysia: New Zealand may take refugees Australia intends to ship to Malaysia under a controversial plan currently being challenged in court, Prime Minister John Key says.

Terminal revamp on airport agenda: The days of Auckland International Airport's old domestic terminal are numbered as the NZX-listed company gets to work on a vision for a dual runway, integrated terminal operation.

New NZX rule aims to promote women, minorities: Publicly listed companies will come under new pressure to promote women to boards and management under proposed new stock exchange rules.

Kiwi dollar 'forcing wine jobs overseas': The New Zealand dollar's strength against the currencies of major trading partners is having a big impact on wine exporters' profits and even resulting in jobs being shifted overseas, an industry group says.