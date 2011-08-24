WELLINGTON Aug 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Wellington feels pain of state job cuts: Wellington will bear the brunt of the job cuts from the latest public sector restructuring plans. About 110 positions based in the capital are to be axed after the Fisheries Ministry was folded back into the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry on July 1.

Cup media dispute concerns Key: Prime Minister John Key has not ruled out stepping into a major dispute between Australian media organisations and the International Rugby Board.

Christchurch faces worker shortage for rebuild: Economists are questioning whether Canterbury can attract enough new workers to tackle the earthquake rebuild - after a significant jump in the number of new jobs being advertised.

Nothing to fear from Inland Revenue: Dunne: Revenue Minister Peter Dunne says small business owners shouldn't fear an Inland Revenue witch-hunt after a Supreme Court ruling against two surgeons.

NZOG looks past Pike River mine: New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZOG) is negotiating a potential US$100 million ($120m) investment overseas and also hopes to drill an offshore Taranaki well this summer.

Frustration over milk-price probe: Dairy product makers trying to get regulators to bring Fonterra to heel continue to be frustrated, with the Commerce Commission offering little hope that a promised new probe into the milk market will start anytime soon.

Supermarkets face booze crackdown: Greater restrictions on how supermarkets sell alcohol - such as a ban on merchandising near the entrance or at checkouts - are likely to feature in the Government's revised bill to tackle alcohol harm, expected to be released today.

Maori, Islanders high in stun-gun statistics: Fears police would use Tasers disportionately on Maori and Pacific Islanders have been realised, say the Mana Party and the Greens as police numbers show almost 60 per cent of people tasered in the past year were of those ethnicities.

Posh suburbs get ultra-fast net first: Some of Auckland's wealthiest suburbs will be first to receive ultra-fast internet cables, according to rollout plans.

Brash wants tax and wage reforms: The Act Party will look at abolishing the minimum wage for people under 20 and dropping the company tax rate to 10 per cent as part of its economic platform.

Tougher line tipped after tax victory: The Inland Revenue Department will be able to take a tougher stance on tax avoidance after its win against Christchurch orthopaedic surgeons Ian Penny and Gary Hooper, experts say.

Relief for kiwifruit industry: The bacterial disease threatening the kiwifruit industry is not as widespread as thought, says listed company Seeka Kiwifruit Industries .

