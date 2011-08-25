WELLINGTON Aug 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

High food prices alarm nutritionists: Basics of the Kiwi diet, including lamb, tomatoes and yoghurt, are skyrocketing to record prices, causing alarm among nutrition experts.

- - - -

Dairies, supermarkets hit by alcohol bill: Dairies will be banned from selling liquor and supermarkets will have to hide it away in "non-prominent" areas under a series of changes to alcohol laws accepted by the Government.

- - - -

Hotels accused of 'price gouging' during RWC: Hotels are in danger of alienating regular customers with price gouging during the Rugby World Cup, with one client saying the "abhorrent" practice means it will never use a central Wellington hotel again.

- - - -

Wikileaks: Key spoke positively of Cullen: Prime Minister John Key told United States diplomats all New Zealanders have a "socialist streak" and they secretly thought he was a "natural politician", recent Wikileaks cables show.

- - - -

F&P invests in new products: Fisher & Paykel Appliances is more than doubling its capital spending to $52 million this financial year as it begins unveiling its new products. The iconic Kiwi whiteware maker continues to feel the sting of global market volatility and has cautiously forecast weaker group earnings of between $42m to $52m for the coming year, down from $58m last year.

- - - -

Air NZ moves to rein in costs: Air New Zealand is winning the war on the Tasman route, but has begun a major review of its international network, which is losing more than $1 million a week.

- - - -

Kiwibank past the worst of bad debts: Kiwibank is "over the hump" of the worst of its bad debts, mainly the result of Auckland small businesses in financial trouble, with some forced into mortgagee sales of their homes. State-owned Kiwibank posted a 54 per cent slump in after-tax profit for the June year, down to $21.2m.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Checks on all children - coroner's abuse plan: A coroner has called for compulsory state monitoring of all children until they are 5 - but his hard-line approach has been dismissed as "too much" by Families Commissioner Christine Rankin.

- - - -

Alcopop curbs fall foul of free trade: A crackdown on teen-friendly alcoholic drinks could be torpedoed by free trade agreements which allow Australian firms to sell whatever they want here - as long as it's legal there.

- - - -

Wrangle delayed mission in which SAS Kiwi killed: Bickering Afghan officials caused dangerous delays to a rescue mission during which a New Zealand SAS soldier was killed by Taleban insurgents, a report claims.

- - - -

Retail sales brisk but fears remain: Retail sales remained brisk in the June quarter but economists are uncertain how long the momentum can be maintained in the face of a slowing world economy.

- - - -

Westpac's 'red and black' bond pulled: Westpac's "red and black" bond, which was to have raised funds for the rebuilding of earthquake-ravaged Christchurch, has been pulled after failing to receive enough support.

- - - -

(Wellington newsroom tel +64 4 471 4234, fax +64 4 473 6212 wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)