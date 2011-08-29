WELLINGTON Aug 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Rescue to be probed: A coroner will explore whether the quake rescue effort may have contributed to a small number of deaths in the collapsed CTV building.

Serepisos wants to sell empire: Terry Serepisos is vowing to rise phoenix-like from the ashes as he battles the latest attempt to bankrupt him.

Cheering news follows clear-out: Leading rural services firm PGG Wrightson has some good news for shareholders after posting a $30.7 million loss.

Maari pumps out 15m barrels of oil: The offshore Maari oil field has produced more than 15 million barrels of oil worth more than US$1.2 billion since it started in early 2009.

Turners & Growers ripe for ppicking: Turners & Growers, the fruit marketer controlled by Guinness Peat Group, tripled first-half profit and indicated better annual earnings, as its major shareholder talked to potential buyers.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Poll's pre-election gloom for Labour: Three months before the election, the Labour Party's support has dropped again in the Herald-DigiPoll survey to its lowest this term.

SkyCity takes punt on upgrades for World Cup success: SkyCity Entertainment Group last night unveiled a new stage of its $30 million rooftop redevelopment above one of its two central-Auckland hotels, expecting a bumper Rugby World Cup season.

DNZ ready to drop Argosy takeover: DNZ Property Fund may throw in the towel in its battle to take over the $900 million listed Argosy Property Trust.

Container line to bypass Auckland: A shipping firm's decision to make Port of Tauranga its only New Zealand stop on a new route is a blow for its competitors, such as Ports of Auckland, an analyst says.