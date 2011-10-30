WELLINGTON Oct 31 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wellywood sign voting begins: What will it be, Wellington? Eighteen months after a sign on the Miramar cutting was first proposed by Wellington Airport, voting opens today for the two choices that will go head to head with the controversial Wellywood option.

National: Aset sales to partly fund schools cash: National has moved to quell public opposition to its partial asset sales plan, promising to ring-fence the proceeds and put them towards new schools, hospitals and transport projects.

Quake-safe bill may fall to public: Wellington ratepayers could be forced to help fund millions of dollars in earthquake strengthening work for privately-owned buildings under a controversial city council proposal.

NZ First targets tax with musical campaign launch: NZ first leader Winston Peters has taken aim at wealthy tax-dodgers, proposing an overhaul of the tax system that he claims will leave 90 per cent of New Zealanders better off.

Shanxi makes bid for stake in Pike River Coal: Giant Chinese state-owned Shanxi Coal is understood to be in the running to buy Pike River Coal as part of a joint bid with New Zealand coal company Solid Energy. Bids closed a week ago, with four players making offers, sources said.

Super fund keen on Christchurch rebuild input: The head of the New Zealand Super Fund says it is sizing up opportunities associated with the Christchurch earthquake rebuild and with partners could take investments of $200 million-$300 million.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rena response adequate, poll says: The Government has again defended its reaction to the Rena disaster after a third of respondents to a Herald-DigiPoll survey thought the response was not good enough.

Key: Schools will get asset cash: National has earmarked the $5 billion to $7 billion it expects to make from partial assets sales for feel-good projects such as modernising schools, in a bid to sweeten up its most controversial election policy.

Sharples keen to give tribes veto over foreign buys: A minimum wage of $16 an hour, an iwi veto on foreign investment, and a policy for state assets to remain New Zealand-owned are among the Maori Party's wishlist this election.

Guacamole maker dips into Oz market: Pukekohe guacamole maker Fressure Foods has landed a deal with Australian supermarket giant Coles which this month has seen its products hit the shelves of more than 800 Colesstores.

Australian drive forces Metlifecare shake-up: Australian media coverage of moves by the 82 per cent owner of NZX-listed Metlifecare shows how decisions across the Tasman are the real force for change to the Auckland-headquartered retirement village business.