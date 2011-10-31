WELLINGTON Nov 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Goff finds bark in leaders' debate: Phil Goff gave his campaign a lift by holding his own against Prime Minister John Key in their first widely anticipated head-to-head clash.

Firms 'unconvinced' by National: National got a stinging rebuke from business leaders yesterday, unconvinced by its plans to lift economic growth and dissatisfied with inaction on the pension age.

Fonterra weighs legal action after gas debacle: Fonterra is reviewing its energy sources after last week's crippling gas outage at North Island processing plants and is considering a legal claim.

World Cup puts boot into builders' dire year: The Rugby World Cup appears to have spear-tackled a recovering house building sector, and the upcoming election may give builders another bruising in a "dire" year.

Telecom rating downgraded by Fitch: Telecom has reacted sniffily to a ratings downgrade by Fitch, questioning the agency's knowledge of the company. Fitch lowered Telecom's rating from A- to BBB+ to reflect the "additional competitive pressure" the company would be under after its share market split.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Leaders' debate's fiery exchange: Labour leader Phil Goff and Prime Minister John Key have crossed swords for the first time in the election campaign in a head to head debate in which management of recent disasters the country has endured were a focus - Pike River, Christchurch and the Rena - and a heated exchange about whether John Key was a 'liar.'

Bay braces for more oil to spill: The Bay of Plenty is bracing for another - possibly major - spill from the Rena as stormy weather threatens the crippled container ship anew.

Business NZ sees no economic plan: Businesses have echoed Labour's criticism that the Government lacks a blueprint to develop the economy.

Virgin best placed to win from chaos: The damage to the Qantas brand after the airline grounded its fleet is unlikely to bolster Air New Zealand's business, analysts say, but could benefit its partner Virgin Australia .