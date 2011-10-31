WELLINGTON Nov 1 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Goff finds bark in leaders' debate: Phil Goff gave his
campaign a lift by holding his own against Prime Minister John
Key in their first widely anticipated head-to-head clash.
- - - -
Firms 'unconvinced' by National: National got a stinging
rebuke from business leaders yesterday, unconvinced by its plans
to lift economic growth and dissatisfied with inaction on the
pension age.
- - - -
Fonterra weighs legal action after gas debacle: Fonterra is
reviewing its energy sources after last week's crippling gas
outage at North Island processing plants and is considering a
legal claim.
- - - -
World Cup puts boot into builders' dire year: The Rugby
World Cup appears to have spear-tackled a recovering house
building sector, and the upcoming election may give builders
another bruising in a "dire" year.
- - - -
Telecom rating downgraded by Fitch: Telecom has reacted
sniffily to a ratings downgrade by Fitch, questioning the
agency's knowledge of the company. Fitch lowered Telecom's
rating from A- to BBB+ to reflect the "additional competitive
pressure" the company would be under after its share market
split.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Leaders' debate's fiery exchange: Labour leader Phil Goff
and Prime Minister John Key have crossed swords for the first
time in the election campaign in a head to head debate in which
management of recent disasters the country has endured were a
focus - Pike River, Christchurch and the Rena - and a heated
exchange about whether John Key was a 'liar.'
- - - -
Bay braces for more oil to spill: The Bay of Plenty is
bracing for another - possibly major - spill from the Rena as
stormy weather threatens the crippled container ship anew.
- - - -
Business NZ sees no economic plan: Businesses have echoed
Labour's criticism that the Government lacks a blueprint to
develop the economy.
- - - -
Virgin best placed to win from chaos: The damage to the
Qantas brand after the airline grounded its fleet is
unlikely to bolster Air New Zealand's business,
analysts say, but could benefit its partner Virgin Australia
.
- - - -