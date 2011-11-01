WELLINGTON Nov 2 Following are some of the lead
Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Minister seeks urgent talks over Aratere: The transport
minister has demanded an "urgent briefing" after Interislander's
trouble-plagued ferry Aratere was left without power in Cook
Strait.
- - - -
Labour gains ground in latest poll: National remains on
track to govern alone as the latest Fairfax Media/Research
International poll shows Labour making up ground - but not
enough to start measuring up new Beehive offices.
- - - -
Buy-sell gap for houses gets wider: Asking prices for homes
rose last month, but the gain was not as strong as usual during
spring, and unsold stock is mounting. Though sellers are asking
for more, the gap with the actual purchase price has grown
recently, to an average of more than $56,000.
- - - -
Briscoes gets lift from cup: Rebel stores sold 230,000
pieces of Rugby World Cup merchandise during the tournament.
But the stars will need to align for parent Briscoes Group
to beat last year's $21.6 million tax-paid profit,
managing director Rod Duke said.
- - - -
Banks pressured to reduce fixed-mortgage rates: New
Zealand's banks are set to face increased pressure to slash
interest rates after ASB Bank became the latest lender to drop
the costs across its fixed mortgage products.
- - - -
Summerset shares trade heavily on opening day: Low interest
rates are helping lure investors back into shares, the chairman
of New Zealand's largest float in two years says, but the
markets will only tolerate a select band of "safe" companies.
Summerset , the Wellington headquartered retirement care
company, made its debut on the NZX yesterday, after raising
$123.6 million through an initial public offering.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
National outlines planned overhaul of welfare system: Prime
Minister John Key has outlined an overhaul of the welfare system
that will require more people to look for work and take jobs
when offered.
- - - -
Majority back gay adoption: A majority of voters support
changing the law to allow gay couples to adopt children,
according to the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey.
- - - -
Copyright crackdown: Parents nailed to mast by teen pirates:
Parents of teenage downloaders could be in for a shock with fans
of female pop stars Lady Gaga and Rihanna the first targets of
new attempts to crack down on internet piracy.
- - - -
Hotel records best months in 30 years: Five-star Auckland
hotel Stamford Plaza has enjoyed its best two months since
opening almost 30 years ago.
- - - -
Chinese airline's daily flights 'worth $100m': China
Southern Airlines has started flying daily to and from New
Zealand in a move welcomed as a boost for the economy.
- - - -
Optimistic home-sellers push asking prices to record high:
Asking prices for homes have hit a new high, particularly in
Auckland, as sellers bet on the market staying strong.
- - - -