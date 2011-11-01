WELLINGTON Nov 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Minister seeks urgent talks over Aratere: The transport minister has demanded an "urgent briefing" after Interislander's trouble-plagued ferry Aratere was left without power in Cook Strait.

Labour gains ground in latest poll: National remains on track to govern alone as the latest Fairfax Media/Research International poll shows Labour making up ground - but not enough to start measuring up new Beehive offices.

Buy-sell gap for houses gets wider: Asking prices for homes rose last month, but the gain was not as strong as usual during spring, and unsold stock is mounting. Though sellers are asking for more, the gap with the actual purchase price has grown recently, to an average of more than $56,000.

Briscoes gets lift from cup: Rebel stores sold 230,000 pieces of Rugby World Cup merchandise during the tournament. But the stars will need to align for parent Briscoes Group to beat last year's $21.6 million tax-paid profit, managing director Rod Duke said.

Banks pressured to reduce fixed-mortgage rates: New Zealand's banks are set to face increased pressure to slash interest rates after ASB Bank became the latest lender to drop the costs across its fixed mortgage products.

Summerset shares trade heavily on opening day: Low interest rates are helping lure investors back into shares, the chairman of New Zealand's largest float in two years says, but the markets will only tolerate a select band of "safe" companies. Summerset , the Wellington headquartered retirement care company, made its debut on the NZX yesterday, after raising $123.6 million through an initial public offering.

National outlines planned overhaul of welfare system: Prime Minister John Key has outlined an overhaul of the welfare system that will require more people to look for work and take jobs when offered.

Majority back gay adoption: A majority of voters support changing the law to allow gay couples to adopt children, according to the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey.

Copyright crackdown: Parents nailed to mast by teen pirates: Parents of teenage downloaders could be in for a shock with fans of female pop stars Lady Gaga and Rihanna the first targets of new attempts to crack down on internet piracy.

Hotel records best months in 30 years: Five-star Auckland hotel Stamford Plaza has enjoyed its best two months since opening almost 30 years ago.

Chinese airline's daily flights 'worth $100m': China Southern Airlines has started flying daily to and from New Zealand in a move welcomed as a boost for the economy.

Optimistic home-sellers push asking prices to record high: Asking prices for homes have hit a new high, particularly in Auckland, as sellers bet on the market staying strong.