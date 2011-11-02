WELLINGTON Nov 3 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Minister was wearned over Aratere: The ferry Aratere has
been indefinitely barred from sailing because of safety fears
and faults.
- - - -
Key brings out L-word in debate: Prime Minister John Key has
levelled his own allegation of "dishonesty" against his
opposite, Labour leader Phil Goff.
- - - -
Campaign donations favour the Right: Hefty campaign
donations are all going in the direction of Right-wing parties
as electioneering ramps up.
- - - -
Kiwi accent may baffle new iPhone: Apple's latest iPhone
will be launched in New Zealand next Friday, but Kiwis may have
to adopt an Aussie twang to get the most out of its snazzy
voice-recognition technology.
- - - -
Pressure to cut fixed rates: New Zealand's banks are set to
face increased pressure to slash interest rates after ASB Bank
became the latest lender to drop the costs across its fixed
mortgage products.
- - - -
Westpac NZ earnings up 41 per cent: Westpac New Zealand's
annual cash earnings jumped 41 per cent to $454 million
as income rose and bad debt charges fell heavily.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Goff, Key clash in fiery debate: Labour leader Phil Goff
continued his election strategy of attacking National's greatest
asset - John Key - panning the Prime Minister's record in
rebuilding his home town of Christchurch in a debate attended by
hundreds of the city's residents last night.
- - - -
Rena clean-up could take a year: It could take at least a
year for the Bay of Plenty to recover from the Rena crisis - and
officials are still preparing for all the stricken ship's
remaining oil and containers to be lost into the sea.
- - - -
Occupy group at moment of truth: Councils nationwide are
watching how Dunedin grapples with the legality of evicting
anti-capitalism protesters occupying the city's Octagon.
- - - -
Act helps Nats in two more marginals: The Act Party's deal
with National over the Epsom seat looks to have been extended
beyond it not standing in the highly marginal New Plymouth seat.
- - - -
Thumbs-up for Metlifecare shake-up: Metlifecare's
$100 million capital raising shake-up unveiled yesterday has won
the approval of at least one institutional investor.
- - - -
Pyne Gould voters vent feelings at meeting: Unhappy Pyne
Gould Corp shareholders made their feelings known at
Tuesday's annual meeting in Christchurch, with about a quarter
of the votes cast opposing the appointment of two directors.
- - - -