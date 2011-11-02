WELLINGTON Nov 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Minister was wearned over Aratere: The ferry Aratere has been indefinitely barred from sailing because of safety fears and faults.

Key brings out L-word in debate: Prime Minister John Key has levelled his own allegation of "dishonesty" against his opposite, Labour leader Phil Goff.

Campaign donations favour the Right: Hefty campaign donations are all going in the direction of Right-wing parties as electioneering ramps up.

Kiwi accent may baffle new iPhone: Apple's latest iPhone will be launched in New Zealand next Friday, but Kiwis may have to adopt an Aussie twang to get the most out of its snazzy voice-recognition technology.

Pressure to cut fixed rates: New Zealand's banks are set to face increased pressure to slash interest rates after ASB Bank became the latest lender to drop the costs across its fixed mortgage products.

Westpac NZ earnings up 41 per cent: Westpac New Zealand's annual cash earnings jumped 41 per cent to $454 million as income rose and bad debt charges fell heavily.

Goff, Key clash in fiery debate: Labour leader Phil Goff continued his election strategy of attacking National's greatest asset - John Key - panning the Prime Minister's record in rebuilding his home town of Christchurch in a debate attended by hundreds of the city's residents last night.

Rena clean-up could take a year: It could take at least a year for the Bay of Plenty to recover from the Rena crisis - and officials are still preparing for all the stricken ship's remaining oil and containers to be lost into the sea.

Occupy group at moment of truth: Councils nationwide are watching how Dunedin grapples with the legality of evicting anti-capitalism protesters occupying the city's Octagon.

Act helps Nats in two more marginals: The Act Party's deal with National over the Epsom seat looks to have been extended beyond it not standing in the highly marginal New Plymouth seat.

Thumbs-up for Metlifecare shake-up: Metlifecare's $100 million capital raising shake-up unveiled yesterday has won the approval of at least one institutional investor.

Pyne Gould voters vent feelings at meeting: Unhappy Pyne Gould Corp shareholders made their feelings known at Tuesday's annual meeting in Christchurch, with about a quarter of the votes cast opposing the appointment of two directors.