DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Group reveals plan for Wellington super-city: A group of regional councillors is promoting the establishment of a Wellington super-city, sparking accusations of underhandedness among mayors.

- - - -

Science jobs safe in tech shake-up: Industrial Research Ltd in Lower Hutt is to double in size after proposals to slash 350 jobs were abandoned.

- - - -

Labour's retort: here comes the money: John Key asked Phil Goff to show him the money, and Labour says it will do just that today. Labour's much-talked about "spreadsheet" strips $13.7 billion off National's claims about the party's spending promises and brings down how much Labour will have to borrow if it wins the election to $3.5b.

- - - -

Comvita buys Waikato apiary to keep manuka honey flowing: Comvita , the world's biggest manufacturer and marketer of New Zealand's unique manuka honey, has bought the Te Awamutu-based apiary, Waikato Honey Products.

- - - -

ANZ $1b profit 'strip-mining' CEO downplays Greens' barb: ANZ New Zealand chief executive officer David Hisco has played down the significance of his bank's $1 billion profit after Green party co-leader Russel Norman described it as "strip-mining New Zealand's economy".

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Pollution-watch after Rena spill will take years, officials warn: Authorities say environmental monitoring after the Rena disaster could carry on for several years, and the clean-up bill has reached $14 million.

- - - -

NZ close to top in UN index: New Zealand is the fifth most developed nation in the world, according to a global report that ranks countries on their achievements in health, education and income.

- - - -

Goff aims to silence Key with costings: Labour leader Phil Goff will attempt to silence John Key's calls to "show me the money" by providing further details today of Labour's spending and borrowing plans.

- - - -

Super fund takes on more risk: Less than 1 per cent of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund is directly exposed to European banks, says its chief executive, Adrian Orr.

- - - -

NZ banks well placed to cope with Greek crisis: New Zealand's banks are relatively well placed to cope with a financial meltdown in Europe, an expert says, but their outlook is not entirely risk free and higher interest rates could result for home owners.

- - - -

Developers give consents policy a warm welcome: The commercial building and property investment sector has welcomed National's plan for a six-month resource consent application deadline.