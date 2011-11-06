WELLINGTON, Nov 7 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Quake-hit workers leave: More than 1000 workers have left
Canterbury every month since the February earthquake.
- - - -
Noel Leeming apoints advisers: Consumer electronics retailer
Noel Leeming Group says it has appointed an investment bank to
advise shareholders on its future - a move that could see it put
up for sale.
- - - -
A better deal on back of bank's big profit: Bank customers
who are paying high fees or interest rates should be negotiating
a better deal in the face of a massive increase in profit by the
country's biggest banks, experts say.
- - - -
One week down, thre to go: With one week down in the
election campaign, we asked the leaders of National and Labour
their priorities in 2012 should they form the next government.
- - - -
KiwiSaver in the Green: A new state-run KiwiSaver fund could
strip away tens of thousands of dollars in account fees, the
Green Party says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Angry star tells Key's fortune: The Greens' election
campaign opened with a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister John
Key and his Government from actor Robyn Malcolm who savaged what
she described as his preference for photo opportunities over
tackling environmental and social problems.
- - - -
Customs figures reveal dramatic drop in P-pill seizures:
Customs seizures of tablets used to make the drug P have dropped
by 64 per cent since 2009 - and by 55 per cent this year.
- - - -
Spotlight on SOE power company sell-off: Global financial
shocks at the time of any partial sale of state owned energy
companies will increase their appeal, especially if there is
downward pressure on the listing price, experts say.
- - - -
Global giant buys up 5pc Telecom stake: The world's
largest asset management company, United States-based Black
Rock, has grabbed a 5 per cent, or $250 million, stake in
Telecom after 16 of its global subsidiary companies recently
bought shares.
- - - -
Tell voters true dividend loss from asset sales - Labour:
The National Government must show voters exactly how much
dividend revenue will be lost under its asset sale plan after
last week saying Labour had got those figures wrong, Opposition
finance spokesman David Cunliffe says.
- - - -