WELLINGTON, Nov 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Quake-hit workers leave: More than 1000 workers have left Canterbury every month since the February earthquake.

- - - -

Noel Leeming apoints advisers: Consumer electronics retailer Noel Leeming Group says it has appointed an investment bank to advise shareholders on its future - a move that could see it put up for sale.

- - - -

A better deal on back of bank's big profit: Bank customers who are paying high fees or interest rates should be negotiating a better deal in the face of a massive increase in profit by the country's biggest banks, experts say.

- - - -

One week down, thre to go: With one week down in the election campaign, we asked the leaders of National and Labour their priorities in 2012 should they form the next government.

- - - -

KiwiSaver in the Green: A new state-run KiwiSaver fund could strip away tens of thousands of dollars in account fees, the Green Party says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Angry star tells Key's fortune: The Greens' election campaign opened with a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister John Key and his Government from actor Robyn Malcolm who savaged what she described as his preference for photo opportunities over tackling environmental and social problems.

- - - -

Customs figures reveal dramatic drop in P-pill seizures: Customs seizures of tablets used to make the drug P have dropped by 64 per cent since 2009 - and by 55 per cent this year.

- - - -

Spotlight on SOE power company sell-off: Global financial shocks at the time of any partial sale of state owned energy companies will increase their appeal, especially if there is downward pressure on the listing price, experts say.

- - - -

Global giant buys up 5pc Telecom stake: The world's largest asset management company, United States-based Black Rock, has grabbed a 5 per cent, or $250 million, stake in Telecom after 16 of its global subsidiary companies recently bought shares.

- - - -

Tell voters true dividend loss from asset sales - Labour: The National Government must show voters exactly how much dividend revenue will be lost under its asset sale plan after last week saying Labour had got those figures wrong, Opposition finance spokesman David Cunliffe says.

- - - -