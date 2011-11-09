WELLINGTON Nov 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

John Key: Safe hands, forked tongue?: Prime Minister John Key is considered a safe pair of hands in a crisis, but more voters believe he is more likely to lie than Labour leader Phil Goff.

Give-way rule change gives way to April Fool: Concern that people may think new give-way rules were an April Fool's Day joke led to an eleventh-hour date change - despite plans for a $1.2 million education campaign.

Powershop tops Fast 50 list: Wellington-based online electricity retailer Powershop has taken the top ranking in this year's Deloitte Fast 50 with a record 5280 per cent growth.

Trade Me's shares offered at $2.70: Trade Me's much-anticipated share offer will open on November 17 to raise NZ$363.5 million from investors in New Zealand and Australia. After five years as a subsidiary of publisher Fairfax Media, the online auction business will list on the stock exchange as a standalone company on December 13.

Leaky-schools bill passes $1 billion: A survey aimed at revealing the real extent of the leaky-school problem has identified 580 damaged buildings at 245 campuses - and it's still far from being finished.

100% Pure image not NZ's reality, says Smith: The National Party announced it would decelerate moves towards a low-carbon economy because of the cost - but admitted the country had fallen short of its "100 per cent Pure" branding.

Big jump takes home values near record high: National house values have made a dramatic recovery and are just under the peak of the market in 2007, official figures show.

Bridgecorp director guilty, bailed to Sydney: A former director of failed finance company Bridgecorp and colleague of Rod Petricevic has pleaded guilty to 10 charges of making untrue statements in documents and, in an unusual move, has been bailed to a home in Australia.

Bankers in for $100m bonanza: Brokerage fees and other expenses could cost up to $100 million for the state-owned enterprises tagged for partial sale if National wins the election.

Vodafone falls prey to stiff mobile competition: Vodafone New Zealand's customer numbers have dropped to their lowest since December 2008, as the country's biggest mobile phone operator deals with mounting competition from rival Telecom's XT network and new entrant 2degrees.