DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
John Key: Safe hands, forked tongue?: Prime Minister John
Key is considered a safe pair of hands in a crisis, but more
voters believe he is more likely to lie than Labour leader Phil
Goff.
Give-way rule change gives way to April Fool: Concern that
people may think new give-way rules were an April Fool's Day
joke led to an eleventh-hour date change - despite plans for a
$1.2 million education campaign.
Powershop tops Fast 50 list: Wellington-based online
electricity retailer Powershop has taken the top ranking in this
year's Deloitte Fast 50 with a record 5280 per cent growth.
Trade Me's shares offered at $2.70: Trade Me's
much-anticipated share offer will open on November 17 to raise
NZ$363.5 million from investors in New Zealand and Australia.
After five years as a subsidiary of publisher Fairfax Media, the
online auction business will list on the stock exchange as a
standalone company on December 13.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Leaky-schools bill passes $1 billion: A survey aimed at
revealing the real extent of the leaky-school problem has
identified 580 damaged buildings at 245 campuses - and it's
still far from being finished.
100% Pure image not NZ's reality, says Smith: The National
Party announced it would decelerate moves towards a low-carbon
economy because of the cost - but admitted the country had
fallen short of its "100 per cent Pure" branding.
Big jump takes home values near record high: National house
values have made a dramatic recovery and are just under the peak
of the market in 2007, official figures show.
Bridgecorp director guilty, bailed to Sydney: A former
director of failed finance company Bridgecorp and colleague of
Rod Petricevic has pleaded guilty to 10 charges of making untrue
statements in documents and, in an unusual move, has been bailed
to a home in Australia.
Bankers in for $100m bonanza: Brokerage fees and other
expenses could cost up to $100 million for the state-owned
enterprises tagged for partial sale if National wins the
election.
Vodafone falls prey to stiff mobile competition: Vodafone
New Zealand's customer numbers have dropped to their
lowest since December 2008, as the country's biggest mobile
phone operator deals with mounting competition from rival
Telecom's XT network and new entrant 2degrees.
