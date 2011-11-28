WELLINGTON Nov 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

David Parker frontrunner to lead Labour: David Parker is emerging as the frontrunner to lead Labour, with Phil Goff set to formally announce his resignation today.

John Banks looks to Conservatives: ACT's lone MP John Banks says he is in favour of talks with Conservative Party leader Colin Craig - as speculation mounts behind the scenes about a merger.

Supermarkets told to sort out sniping: Warring supermarket chains have been told to sort out their sniping over which has the lower prices after one was found guilty of misleading customers.

Business confidence up despite dangers: The Reserve Bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold till late next year, six months later than previously predicted, National Bank says, because of growing global economic perils as Europe's financial markets freeze.

Powercos 'had clear warning prices could spike massively': One of New Zealand's major state-owned power companies says its rivals had clear warning that prices could spike massively in March, but opted not to protect themselves.

Parker running ahead of Cunliffe in Labour leadership race: Labour's caucus will have to choose between a ticket of David Cunliffe and Nanaia Mahuta, or David Parker and Grant Robertson as their new leadership team - and although Mr Parker appears to have the edge, it is a close contest.

Auckland's ethnic make-up will get shake-up by 2051: Auckland's three main ethnic groups of Europeans, Asians and people of Maori and Pacific heritage could all be of roughly equal size in 40 years if population trends continue, an expert says.

Haskell threatens to sue NZ hotel worker: England rugby international and new Highlanders player James Haskell is looking to sue a Dunedin hotel worker if she does not apologise and retract claims she was harassed by the player during the team's World Cup campaign.

Air NZ a hard sell to mums and dads: Analysts say there won't be a rush to sell more of Air New Zealand and when it happens institutions or even other airlines are likely to be among the buyers.

Back to the futures: Equity futures trading will be up and running on the NZX next year, says Mark Weldon.

Housing affordability down despite falling mortgage rates: Housing affordability has declined over the past two years despite mortgage rates falling to their lowest levels since the 1960s.