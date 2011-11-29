WELLINGTON Nov 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wellington great, but Auckland better: Are you feeling comfortable living in Wellington? You should. New Zealand's capital city is ranked 13th in Mercer's 2011 Quality of Living Survey, released today. Wellington is ranked ahead of cities, which include Toronto, Berlin, Melbourne and Stockholm.

- - - -

Five vie for Labour top spots: Labour faces two weeks of factional fighting over the leadership after five contenders threw their hats in the ring following Phil Goff's resignation.

- - - -

Deadly gas threatens Huntly miners: Workers say a Pike River-level disaster has been narrowly avoided in the Waikato after an explosive level of gas was detected at Huntly East Coal Mine.

- - - -

Half of NZ firms victims of fraud: About half of businesses are victims of fraud, a sharp increase on two years ago, a survey has found.

- - - -

Warning of more collapses as banks lose patience: From next year, a lot more businesses are likely to go under as banks lose patience with waiting to get back what they are owed, Ernst & Young insolvency practitioner Rhys Cain says.

- - - -

Methven hopeful on Europe: The 25 per cent drop in interim profit reported by Methven masks a solid performance by the tapware maker in the past six months, according to a local equity analyst.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Secrecy over ex-All Black's child assault: Name suppression for a former All Black who yesterday pleaded guilty to child assault flies in the face of Parliament's aims, says a legal expert.

- - - -

Election 2011: Key optimistic over Maori Party deal: Prime Minister John Key is "absolutely confident" he will have confidence and supply deals with Act and United Future settled this week.

- - - -

Daily deals site may shut up shop in NZ: Adland is in flux with MediaWorks looking at pulling the plug on its daily deal website Cudo as TVNZ considers turning TVNZ7 into an advertising agency's shopping channel.

- - - -

Demand for air freight falls as confidence declines: Demand for air cargo globally has fallen as companies switch to cheaper, slower transport options, says the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

- - - -

Greens' rise spurs rethink from oil, resources sector: The resources and oil sector says the rise of the Greens is forcing a change in its approach.