WELLINGTON Nov 30 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington great, but Auckland better: Are you feeling
comfortable living in Wellington? You should. New Zealand's
capital city is ranked 13th in Mercer's 2011 Quality of Living
Survey, released today. Wellington is ranked ahead of cities,
which include Toronto, Berlin, Melbourne and Stockholm.
- - - -
Five vie for Labour top spots: Labour faces two weeks of
factional fighting over the leadership after five contenders
threw their hats in the ring following Phil Goff's resignation.
- - - -
Deadly gas threatens Huntly miners: Workers say a Pike
River-level disaster has been narrowly avoided in the Waikato
after an explosive level of gas was detected at Huntly East Coal
Mine.
- - - -
Half of NZ firms victims of fraud: About half of businesses
are victims of fraud, a sharp increase on two years ago, a
survey has found.
- - - -
Warning of more collapses as banks lose patience: From next
year, a lot more businesses are likely to go under as banks lose
patience with waiting to get back what they are owed, Ernst &
Young insolvency practitioner Rhys Cain says.
- - - -
Methven hopeful on Europe: The 25 per cent drop in interim
profit reported by Methven masks a solid performance by
the tapware maker in the past six months, according to a local
equity analyst.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Secrecy over ex-All Black's child assault: Name suppression
for a former All Black who yesterday pleaded guilty to child
assault flies in the face of Parliament's aims, says a legal
expert.
- - - -
Election 2011: Key optimistic over Maori Party deal: Prime
Minister John Key is "absolutely confident" he will have
confidence and supply deals with Act and United Future settled
this week.
- - - -
Daily deals site may shut up shop in NZ: Adland is in flux
with MediaWorks looking at pulling the plug on its daily deal
website Cudo as TVNZ considers turning TVNZ7 into an advertising
agency's shopping channel.
- - - -
Demand for air freight falls as confidence declines: Demand
for air cargo globally has fallen as companies switch to
cheaper, slower transport options, says the International Air
Transport Association (Iata).
- - - -
Greens' rise spurs rethink from oil, resources sector: The
resources and oil sector says the rise of the Greens is forcing
a change in its approach.
- - - -