DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Dotcom bail hearing a mega circus: A quiet court erupted
into circus-like chaos yesterday as the Megaupload conspiracy
accused made a plea for freedom and asserted their innocence.
- - - -
Last Occupy Auckland protesters stand their ground: About 30
protesters prepared to stand their ground as security officers
and police arrived to confiscate more equipment from Aotea
Square in Auckland last night.
- - - -
Speculation over future of Dick Smith stores: An Australian
analysts' report saying that consumer electronics chain Dick
Smith will close 189 of its 386 stores - including some
in New Zealand - has been dismissed a speculation by its parent
company.
- - - -
New Telecom strategy may take year - analyst: Telecom
may take the best part of a year to chart a new
direction after its structural separation in November, according
to the industry's newest forecaster, IDC Research analyst Glen
Saunders.
- - - -
Zespri says growers have planted 'illegal' gold fruit:
Desperate gold kiwifruit growers in Bay of Plenty whose
livelihoods have been wiped out by Psa-V disease have taken to
"illegally" planting an unproven new gold variety, export
marketer Zespri says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Banks blocked from using Key's name: Epsom MP John Banks
tried to use Prime Minister John Key's name on his own election
hoardings last year - but was foiled when the Electoral
Commission ruled it would require National's approval.
- - - -
CYF shuts down trust's free lunches for pupils: A Maori
trust that has been feeding hungry children for four years has
been forced to stop by Government bureaucrats, because the
lunches were not part of its contract.
- - - -
Bridgecorp trial: Lawyer questions witness' memory: A
Bridgecorp defence lawyer has attempted to pick holes in Crown
testimony as the trial of three of the failed finance company's
directors resumed after the summer break.
- - - -
Auckland Airport flight figures take off: Auckland Airport
had its busiest week on record this month, but the
company says it is still in the dark about what was driving the
demand.
- - - -
National man eyes NZ On Air chair: New Zealand On Air
chairman Neil Walter is expected to stand down soon with
National Party official Stephen McElrea a contender to replace
him, television industry sources say.
- - - -