DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Farmers slam Government Fonterra proposals: Government plans
to crank up competition at home for Fonterra will hurt the
bottom line of New Zealand's biggest company, shave payouts and
do nothing to lower the price of fresh milk for Kiwis, farmers
say.
Ratana warning for new Labour leader: The Ratana Church has
warned a struggling Labour Party to make good on its promises or
lose even more support.
Shearer: No value to NZ in Crafar bid: Labour is ramping up
its campaign against the controversial sale of Crafar farms to a
Chinese buyer as a rival Kiwi-backed consortium goes to court
amid claims the Chinese bid already has the thumbs up from the
Overseas Investment Office.
Air New Zealand keeps London run: Air New Zealand
has ruled out abandoning the London route and plans to start
flying to new destinations this year.
Bridgecorp treasurer asked why loan never repaid: Even a
month before finance company Bridgecorp collapsed in July 2007,
the group's treasurer held high hopes a $40 million loan would
be paid off and the company's worsening liquidity problems
resolved.
Crafar legal suit the first to test OIO 'secrecy': In an
unprecedented court action, a group of farmers led by Sir
Michael Fay has filed legal proceedings to try and get the
Overseas Investment Office to release its recommendation on the
sale of Crafar farms.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Towies paid me kickbacks: resident: Tow-truck companies have
been accused of paying "spotters" to dob in motorists - a
lucrative practice that helped to pay the rent for one former
student.
Ministers quizzed on Dotcom residency: Former Immigration
Minister Jonathan Coleman was aware of Kim Dotcom's previous
criminal convictions but did not intervene in officials'
decision to grant him New Zealand residency.
Fonterra frothing at milk shake-up: Fonterra has attacked
proposed changes to raw milk regulations, saying profits will
head overseas and it will hinder, rather than help, New
Zealanders get access to affordable milk.
Biofuels firm may list on NZX: The pioneering biofuels
developer LanzaTech is considering listing on the New Zealand
stock exchange, after it announced it had secured more than
US$50 million in new funding from international and local
investors.
FDA approves Kiwi acne medicine for US sale: West
Auckland-based Douglas Pharmaceuticals has gained approval to
sell its acne medication in the United States, and says it is
the first New Zealand-developed human medicine to be approved
for use there.
