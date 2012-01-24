WELLINGTON Jan 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Farmers slam Government Fonterra proposals: Government plans to crank up competition at home for Fonterra will hurt the bottom line of New Zealand's biggest company, shave payouts and do nothing to lower the price of fresh milk for Kiwis, farmers say.

- - - -

Ratana warning for new Labour leader: The Ratana Church has warned a struggling Labour Party to make good on its promises or lose even more support.

- - - -

Shearer: No value to NZ in Crafar bid: Labour is ramping up its campaign against the controversial sale of Crafar farms to a Chinese buyer as a rival Kiwi-backed consortium goes to court amid claims the Chinese bid already has the thumbs up from the Overseas Investment Office.

- - - -

Air New Zealand keeps London run: Air New Zealand has ruled out abandoning the London route and plans to start flying to new destinations this year.

- - - -

Bridgecorp treasurer asked why loan never repaid: Even a month before finance company Bridgecorp collapsed in July 2007, the group's treasurer held high hopes a $40 million loan would be paid off and the company's worsening liquidity problems resolved.

- - - -

Crafar legal suit the first to test OIO 'secrecy': In an unprecedented court action, a group of farmers led by Sir Michael Fay has filed legal proceedings to try and get the Overseas Investment Office to release its recommendation on the sale of Crafar farms.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Towies paid me kickbacks: resident: Tow-truck companies have been accused of paying "spotters" to dob in motorists - a lucrative practice that helped to pay the rent for one former student.

- - - -

Ministers quizzed on Dotcom residency: Former Immigration Minister Jonathan Coleman was aware of Kim Dotcom's previous criminal convictions but did not intervene in officials' decision to grant him New Zealand residency.

- - - -

Fonterra frothing at milk shake-up: Fonterra has attacked proposed changes to raw milk regulations, saying profits will head overseas and it will hinder, rather than help, New Zealanders get access to affordable milk.

- - - -

Biofuels firm may list on NZX: The pioneering biofuels developer LanzaTech is considering listing on the New Zealand stock exchange, after it announced it had secured more than US$50 million in new funding from international and local investors.

- - - -

FDA approves Kiwi acne medicine for US sale: West Auckland-based Douglas Pharmaceuticals has gained approval to sell its acne medication in the United States, and says it is the first New Zealand-developed human medicine to be approved for use there.