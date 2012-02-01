WELLINGTON Feb 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Briscoe boss plays down rumours: Briscoe Group boss Rod Duke has downplayed speculation he could buy Dick Smith's New Zealand operations.

- - - -

OIO approves $200m geothermal investment: A United States-based geothermal power generation company has Overseas Investment Office approval to invest $200 million in a proposed 45-megawatt power station on Maori-owned land near Rotorua.

- - - -

House listings, sales up in Wellington in January: Real estate agents believe January will prove to be a bumper month in Wellington when sales figures come out, because people are sick of waiting for prices to rise.

- - - -

Weet-Bix plant shut down indefinitely: Sanitarium has made 36 workers at its quake-hit Christchurch manufacturing centre redundant and indefinitely suspended Weet-Bix manufacturing operations at its Papanui operation.

- - - -

Avatar man's $20m deal: Film giant James Cameron is believed to have paid about $20m to secure his new Wairarapa base.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Meridian says water caution could hit earnings: Meridian Energy has warned it could fall short of financial targets as it cuts generation to conserve water in southern hydro lakes.

- - - -

Richest Aussie stuns media as she buys big stake in Fairfax: Australia's richest person, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has sent shock waves through the nation's media with a move on Fairfax, that could give her close to 15 per cent of the group.

- - - -

Cameron farms sale typical Govt 'stupidity': Peters: Hollywood director James Cameron's purchase of more than 1000ha of land in south Wairarapa has divided politicians but been given the green light by our top farming lobby group.

- - - -

Maori ministry shake-up seen as 'crippling': Major job losses in store for Government ministry Te Puni Kokiri have been criticised as crippling to Maori development.

- - - -

Inflation forces 10% rise in Northern Gateway tolls: The cost of a trip on the Northern Gateway toll road rises by 20c for cars and motorcyclists on March 1 as the Transport Agency tries to catch up with higher running costs since the route opened three years ago.