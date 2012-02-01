WELLINGTON Feb 2 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Briscoe boss plays down rumours: Briscoe Group boss
Rod Duke has downplayed speculation he could buy Dick Smith's
New Zealand operations.
- - - -
OIO approves $200m geothermal investment: A United
States-based geothermal power generation company has Overseas
Investment Office approval to invest $200 million in a proposed
45-megawatt power station on Maori-owned land near Rotorua.
- - - -
House listings, sales up in Wellington in January: Real
estate agents believe January will prove to be a bumper month in
Wellington when sales figures come out, because people are sick
of waiting for prices to rise.
- - - -
Weet-Bix plant shut down indefinitely: Sanitarium has made
36 workers at its quake-hit Christchurch manufacturing centre
redundant and indefinitely suspended Weet-Bix manufacturing
operations at its Papanui operation.
- - - -
Avatar man's $20m deal: Film giant James Cameron is believed
to have paid about $20m to secure his new Wairarapa base.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Meridian says water caution could hit earnings: Meridian
Energy has warned it could fall short of financial targets as it
cuts generation to conserve water in southern hydro lakes.
- - - -
Richest Aussie stuns media as she buys big stake in Fairfax:
Australia's richest person, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has
sent shock waves through the nation's media with a move on
Fairfax, that could give her close to 15 per cent of the group.
- - - -
Cameron farms sale typical Govt 'stupidity': Peters:
Hollywood director James Cameron's purchase of more than 1000ha
of land in south Wairarapa has divided politicians but been
given the green light by our top farming lobby group.
- - - -
Maori ministry shake-up seen as 'crippling': Major job
losses in store for Government ministry Te Puni Kokiri have been
criticised as crippling to Maori development.
- - - -
Inflation forces 10% rise in Northern Gateway tolls: The
cost of a trip on the Northern Gateway toll road rises by 20c
for cars and motorcyclists on March 1 as the Transport Agency
tries to catch up with higher running costs since the route
opened three years ago.
- - - -