DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
10kmh speed tolerance may go: Police are "seriously
considering" a permanent crackdown on speeding drivers by
slashing the 10kmh tolerance they now allow.
- - - -
John Key's radio show referred to police: A RadioLive show
hosted by the Prime Minister John Key prior to the election has
been referred to the police for breaching the Broadcasting Act.
- - - -
Government defends 50c minimum wage lift: Outrage has
greeted a 50c-an-hour rise in the minimum wage - but the
Government says it strikes the right balance.
- - - -
176,245 fly into Wellington airport: Recession or no
recession, tourist and short-term visitor numbers show no sign
of flagging at Wellington Airport. In-depth figures
from Statistics New Zealand show 176,245 short-term overseas
visitors flew directly into Wellington in 2011, up 18 per cent
on the previous year.
- - - -
Office building sells for $20m: Listed property investor DNZ
Property Fund has sold the Lumley House building in
central Wellington to an overseas investor for NZ$20.3 million.
The 14-level leasehold office building had been owned by the
fund since 2000.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Commission: DJ Key's show broke the law: An Electoral
Commission ruling due out today has found the Radio Live show
hosted by John Key last September was an election programme and
therefore a prohibited broadcast.
- - - -
Ownership of water an option, say iwi leaders: Iwi leaders
say they will not write off pursuing water ownership as the
Government scrambles to unlink the issue from the partial asset
sales programme.
- - - -
Peters demands Maori apology: New Zealand First leader
Winston Peters has demanded an apology after the Maori Party
retaliated over his attacks on the Whanau Ora scheme by
suggesting he was a hypocrite and that his partner had worked
for one of the scheme's biggest providers.
- - - -
Rich-lister has US military in his sights: Kiwi rich-lister
Alan Gibbs' amphibious vehicle company has turned its focus
towards the defence and search and rescue markets, with new
craft set to go on sale this year.
- - - -
Harvard's NZ dairy farm nets $4.9m: DF1, the New Zealand
dairy farmer owned by Harvard University's endowment fund,
posted a profit of $4.87 million last year, having bought the
Big Sky Dairy Farm properties in central Otago from receivers.
- - - -
Fonterra takes another look at share trading: Dairy
co-operative Fonterra is recommending a change to its plans for
share trading in a bid to allay concerns from its farmer owners.
- - - -