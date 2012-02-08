WELLINGTON Feb 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

10kmh speed tolerance may go: Police are "seriously considering" a permanent crackdown on speeding drivers by slashing the 10kmh tolerance they now allow.

John Key's radio show referred to police: A RadioLive show hosted by the Prime Minister John Key prior to the election has been referred to the police for breaching the Broadcasting Act.

Government defends 50c minimum wage lift: Outrage has greeted a 50c-an-hour rise in the minimum wage - but the Government says it strikes the right balance.

176,245 fly into Wellington airport: Recession or no recession, tourist and short-term visitor numbers show no sign of flagging at Wellington Airport. In-depth figures from Statistics New Zealand show 176,245 short-term overseas visitors flew directly into Wellington in 2011, up 18 per cent on the previous year.

Office building sells for $20m: Listed property investor DNZ Property Fund has sold the Lumley House building in central Wellington to an overseas investor for NZ$20.3 million. The 14-level leasehold office building had been owned by the fund since 2000.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Commission: DJ Key's show broke the law: An Electoral Commission ruling due out today has found the Radio Live show hosted by John Key last September was an election programme and therefore a prohibited broadcast.

Ownership of water an option, say iwi leaders: Iwi leaders say they will not write off pursuing water ownership as the Government scrambles to unlink the issue from the partial asset sales programme.

Peters demands Maori apology: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has demanded an apology after the Maori Party retaliated over his attacks on the Whanau Ora scheme by suggesting he was a hypocrite and that his partner had worked for one of the scheme's biggest providers.

Rich-lister has US military in his sights: Kiwi rich-lister Alan Gibbs' amphibious vehicle company has turned its focus towards the defence and search and rescue markets, with new craft set to go on sale this year.

Harvard's NZ dairy farm nets $4.9m: DF1, the New Zealand dairy farmer owned by Harvard University's endowment fund, posted a profit of $4.87 million last year, having bought the Big Sky Dairy Farm properties in central Otago from receivers.

Fonterra takes another look at share trading: Dairy co-operative Fonterra is recommending a change to its plans for share trading in a bid to allay concerns from its farmer owners.