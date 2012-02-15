WELLINGTON Feb 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Crafar ruling may force law change: The Government could be forced to change foreign investment laws after the High Court's decision to overturn the sale of Crafar farms.

Crafar sale roadblock may soon be cleared: Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin says it is as resolute as ever in its bid to buy the Crafar dairy farms, despite a legal delay.

GeoNet to get rapid updates: Advances in science will soon allow earthquakes to be measured in under a minute.

Residents hail Exide closure: Petone locals are "stoked" that Exide's controversial battery-recycling plant is to close, even though 40 local jobs will go.

SkyCity seeks quick progress on hotel: Hotel and casino operator SkyCity is in talks with Hamilton City Council about building a new $35 million hotel, and hopes to begin development within two months.

Gold firm's failure risks $3m: An Auckland bullion trader has been placed in liquidation, and investors with a total of at least $3 million outstanding are warned to "expect the worst".

Quake-hit mall is top of the shops: A shopping centre in earthquake-hit Christchurch was the star performer in New Zealand for global mall owner Westfield last year.

Retail sales beat expectations: Retail sales were unexpectedly strong in the last quarter of 2011.

Record net profit thanks to resilient NZ economy, says ASB: ASB Bank said a resilient New Zealand economy and low levels of bad debt helped the bank to achieve a record statutory net profit of $372 million for the first half to December 31.

SkyCity eyes centre after big result: The global economy may be teetering, but SkyCity Entertainment has delivered a record interim profit of $78.8 million.