WELLINGTON Feb 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Te Papa cut a backward step, says councillor: Te Papa is not meeting its full potential as the jewel in the capital's cultural crown, a Wellington city councillor says.

- -- -

Capital cracks down on binge drinkers: Wellington partygoers so drunk they need medical help could find themselves visited by counsellors in a move to crack down on repeat binge drinkers.

- - - -

Telecom could hand back $300m: Telecom shareholders can expect word on a share buyback or special capital return that could hand hundreds of millions of dollars back to investors when the company reports its interim results on Friday.

- - - -

Hardest days tipped to come: Canterbury and particularly Christchurch tourism operators wobbled at the knees after the February 22 earthquake but the hardest days - financially at least - are still to come for some operators.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Give way rules about to change: Hundreds of intersections - including 500 in Auckland - need modifications to make them safer ahead of the reversal of the left-turning traffic rule in five weeks.

- - - -

Lawyers back oil drilling criticism: The Law Society has backed criticism of the Government's plan to regulate deep-sea oil drilling and other potentially hazardous offshore activities as lacking adequate environmental protection and inconsistent with international law.

- - - -

Contact's profit tipped to fall 20pc: Contact Energy's half year profits are forecast to drop by 20 per cent by one analyst although there are positive revenue signs for the remainder of the year.

- - - -

Govt work on loyalty scheme in SOE float: Investors planning to "stag" the proposed partial sharemarket floats of four state-owned enterprises will have to think twice if the Government takes its cue from Queensland, which introduced a shareholder loyalty scheme when it privatised rail company QR National in 2010.

- - - -

Telecom result a guessing game: Telecom's first set of financial results after its split with Chorus are likely to be complicated and some analysts don't know what to expect.