DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

McCully email thief could be Kiwi: Emails sent to the personal accounts of Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully appear to have been stolen and leaked from within New Zealand - possibly by a disaffected staff member.

- - - -

PSA disappointed Key won't discuss cuts: Prime Minister John Key has refused a request by the Public Service Association for an urgent meeting to discuss his plans for the state sector.

- - - -

Defence boss: Hard decisions take toll: Defence boss Rhys Jones has admitted "tough decisions" about cutting military numbers have been unsettling for staff.

- - - -

Rebuild slower than thought - Fletchers: The Christchurch rebuild is gaining momentum, but at a slower pace than anticipated, Fletcher Building chief executive Jonathan Ling says as the big building company lowers its full-year profit forecasts.

- - - -

Strong oil prices help lift NZOG into black: Oil Explorer New Zealand Oil & Gas bounced back to profitability at the end of 2011, boosted by strong oil prices and lower write-offs related to the Pike River Coal disaster.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SkyCity deal weighs on Turia: The Government will carefully consider a convention centre deal with SkyCity, a gambling conference has been told.

- - - -

Kim Dotcom: Free - but offline: He made his fortune from the internet and even changed his name to sound like a website - but German millionaire Kim Dotcom is now banned from going online.

- - - -

Earthquake rebuild delays hurt Fletchers: Fletcher is poised to be a major beneficiary of the Canterbury rebuild but ongoing aftershocks, including the earthquake on December 23, have stalled the work.

- - - -

Document had to be read in full: Petricevic: Rod Petricevic said yesterday Bridgecorp investors needed to read an allegedly misleading prospectus "in total" to get a sense of it - but the former managing director did not go through the document "top to bottom" himself before signing it.

- - - -

Latest port strike has importers paying extra for rail: Importers are resorting to desperate means to get goods to shelves against a crippling two-week port strike starting tomorrow.