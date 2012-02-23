WELLINGTON Feb 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Don't pay Bain compo - juror: A juror from the second trial of David Bain wrote to the justice minister urging him not to pay compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

- - - -

Tourists in strife to call NZ for help: Distressed Kiwis who find themselves in strife abroad will have to dial a call centre in New Zealand for help, under cost-cutting proposals.

- - - -

Cautious optimism from Maori Party over SOE sales: The Maori Party is claiming victory as National indicates it will keep a Treaty of Waitangi clause in new laws allowing the sale of state-owned energy companies.

- - - -

PDI seeks funding to buy big dairy farms: New dairy sector player Pastoral Dairy Investments plans to raise more than NZ$75 million in coming months to buy farms in Canterbury and Southland.

- - - -

THL to cut costs to stay in black: The Rugby World Cup gave Tourism Holdings a one-off boost, but the campervan company plans to cut costs to keep its balance sheet in the black.

- - - -

Fracking critics not put off by GNS earthquake report: Opponents of the oil drilling practice of fracking are unmoved by a report showing the controversial process does not cause earthquakes.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Ministry to lose fifth of staff in radical cuts: Closed embassies, hundreds of job losses and an outsourced consular hotline for distressed New Zealanders overseas are part of a proposed radical overhaul of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat).

- - - -

Port workers' 3 week strike: 'Nothing to lose': Auckland port workers were said yesterday to have "nothing to lose" by striking for three weeks from this morning, after their union issued an extended walkout notice.

- - - -

Auckland's loss Tauranga's gain as port posts record: Port of Tauranga, which delivered a record half-year result yesterday, says it's benefiting from the ongoing industrial dispute over pay and conditions at competitor Ports of Auckland.

- - - -

Kiwibank optimistic after gain: Kiwibank's first-half profit of NZ$37.9 million has rebounded strongly from NZ$13.9 million for the same period a year ago.

- - - -

Dairy investors seek NZ$25m to buy big SI farms: Pastoral Dairy Investments, a specialist investment fund led by New Zealand's dairy industry and investment figures, launched an initial public offer yesterday aimed at raising a minimum of NZ$25 million for the purchase of South Island dairy farms.