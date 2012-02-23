WELLINGTON Feb 24 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Don't pay Bain compo - juror: A juror from the second trial
of David Bain wrote to the justice minister urging him not to
pay compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.
- - - -
Tourists in strife to call NZ for help: Distressed Kiwis who
find themselves in strife abroad will have to dial a call centre
in New Zealand for help, under cost-cutting proposals.
- - - -
Cautious optimism from Maori Party over SOE sales: The Maori
Party is claiming victory as National indicates it will keep a
Treaty of Waitangi clause in new laws allowing the sale of
state-owned energy companies.
- - - -
PDI seeks funding to buy big dairy farms: New dairy sector
player Pastoral Dairy Investments plans to raise more than NZ$75
million in coming months to buy farms in Canterbury and
Southland.
- - - -
THL to cut costs to stay in black: The Rugby World Cup gave
Tourism Holdings a one-off boost, but the campervan
company plans to cut costs to keep its balance sheet in the
black.
- - - -
Fracking critics not put off by GNS earthquake report:
Opponents of the oil drilling practice of fracking are unmoved
by a report showing the controversial process does not cause
earthquakes.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Ministry to lose fifth of staff in radical cuts: Closed
embassies, hundreds of job losses and an outsourced consular
hotline for distressed New Zealanders overseas are part of a
proposed radical overhaul of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Trade (Mfat).
- - - -
Port workers' 3 week strike: 'Nothing to lose': Auckland
port workers were said yesterday to have "nothing to lose" by
striking for three weeks from this morning, after their union
issued an extended walkout notice.
- - - -
Auckland's loss Tauranga's gain as port posts record: Port
of Tauranga, which delivered a record half-year result
yesterday, says it's benefiting from the ongoing industrial
dispute over pay and conditions at competitor Ports of Auckland.
- - - -
Kiwibank optimistic after gain: Kiwibank's first-half profit
of NZ$37.9 million has rebounded strongly from NZ$13.9 million
for the same period a year ago.
- - - -
Dairy investors seek NZ$25m to buy big SI farms: Pastoral
Dairy Investments, a specialist investment fund led by New
Zealand's dairy industry and investment figures, launched an
initial public offer yesterday aimed at raising a minimum of
NZ$25 million for the purchase of South Island dairy farms.
- - - -